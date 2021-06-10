Anna Clark Martinez: Waco ISD facilities must change to meet modern standards

There is no doubt that the community advisory committee has proposed an ambitious plan. If the school board decides to move forward with all of these projects and voters approve issuing bonds to fund them, it would increase property taxes for the average homeowner in Waco ISD by about $12.23 per month. I believe that would be a worthwhile investment in our schools.

Last year, Waco ISD adopted a new mission statement committing “to provide an educational foundation that empowers and values all.” Now is the time to ensure that our facilities are supporting all of our Waco ISD students with the resources and stimulating educational environments that they need to be successful in the future. The history of inequity is still evident in our school buildings. Some campuses are learning spaces that any community would be proud of; others could only be described as inadequate and dilapidated. Let us mobilize together and heed the call to move forward and implement this new mission statement together.

Equity is incredibly important to me. I want my children’s schools to be great places to learn and grow, but more than that, I want every child in our community to have a safe, welcoming learning environment. The neighborhood that a child grows up in cannot mean that he or she will have fewer opportunities than another child living across town or in a different school district. New facilities that equal the task will inspire confidence and assure each student that this Waco community believes in their dignity, value and potential.

Anna Clark Martinez is the parent of two Waco ISD students. She recently served as a member of the district’s community advisory committee on long-range facilities planning. She is a retired supervisor for Child Protective Services who now spends much of her time as a volunteer.