Annika Olson: HUD must disclose flood risk to protect low-Income homebuyers

One of HUD’s programs is reselling homes that have been involved in foreclosures. Essentially, a previous owner was unable to pay the mortgage, the house was seized by a bank and turned over to HUD, which now resells it. Between 2017 and 2020, HUD sold about 100,000 homes across the country to excited people who finally found a house they could afford. It seemed as if HUD was fulfilling its promise — creating strong communities and offering affordable housing for those most in need.

However, some striking new information about the selling of these homes has come to light.

NPR reported that homes sold by HUD between 2017 and 2020 were in designated flood zones at almost 75 times the rate of all homes sold across the country. In most cases, buyers of these homes knew little about the risk that they were entering into. Many were kept in the dark about how expensive it is to have flood insurance and what it might cost to manage flood damage. Additionally, communities where HUD sold homes had lower median household incomes than where no HUD homes were sold.

Not only was HUD keeping crucial information from people about their homes, it was keeping the information from some of the most vulnerable homeowners in our society.

And, for low-income people especially, putting homeownership at risk can be catastrophic.