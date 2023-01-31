Anthony Davies, James R. Harrigan: Another edition of deficit theater

It’s time again for Debt Ceiling Theater. Since 1940, Americans have caught this show about every eight months. The actors and dialogue change, but the characters and the plot never do. “Party out of power” shows that it’s tough on spending by refusing to raise the debt ceiling. “Party in power” trots out the poor, the military or whatever else will get the voters all worked up and cries that the “party out of power” is holding the country hostage.

Even the media have a cameo appearance as “a concerned institution holding politicians’ feet to the fire.”

In fact, the actors are all there to make a buck. The media attracts viewers and advertising dollars by scaring people with the implications of impending societal collapse. The two parties get to rile up their bases in a between-elections slugfest. But everyone knows how the show will end.

Once in a while, to get the crowd on their feet, the president will perform a showstopper in which he “shuts down” the government. But the shutdown only applies to non-essential government services (don’t ask why we’re spending on anything non-essential, anyway). And as soon as the shutdown ends, all the money that would have been spent during the shutdown is then spent retroactively, leaving us with less of a shutdown than a deferral.

The show’s ending hasn’t changed in more than 90 performances. In the nick of time, Congress raises the debt ceiling, and everything returns to normal. To resonate with voters, the show is advertised as a story of a household grappling with its debts and doing the right thing. The true story is more of a person making and breaking a New Year’s resolution. There’s nothing binding about the debt ceiling; Congress can raise the ceiling whenever it wants with the same majority vote that’s required to approve spending.

The public spectacle gives voters the impression that our politicians are making tough decisions and whipping our financial house into shape. But that’s nonsense. The federal debt is more than $31 trillion, not counting the unaffordable retirement benefits the government promised to federal workers and Social Security recipients. It’s unclear how much the unaffordable benefits are, but Social Security estimates at $50 trillion. Not only are politicians not getting this mess under control, but they have given up even trying. The Congressional Budget Office estimates that the federal debt will increase by almost $1.5 trillion annually over the next 10 years. Given that the CBO has underestimated the future debt in 80 percent of its past 200-plus forecasts, the actual number is likely closer to $1.8 trillion.

If interest rates remain at their pre-inflation levels, then the interest on the debt will consume 16 percent of annual federal receipts by 2033 (up from 15 percent today). But here’s the twist: if the Federal Reserve continues to help finance the government’s trillion-dollar deficits as it has since 2020, then we’re going to see continuing inflation as the growth in the money supply outpaces the growth in the economy.

Eventually, that inflation gets priced into bonds, so interest rates rise. But, to keep inflation under control, the Fed needs to slow the money supply growth, which raises interest rates. Either way, low interest rates are a thing of the past. And being $31 trillion in hock, just a 1 percentage point increase in interest rates would increase the government’s annual interest expense to 24 percent of its revenues by the end of the decade.

So when the Profligate Democrats are stuck in their tracks by Responsible Republicans, do your best to forget that those roles were reversed just a couple of years ago. Convince yourself that This Time It Will Be Different, all evidence to the contrary. And by all means, fool yourself into believing that we deserve better.

But we don’t. We deserve precisely the government we have insisted upon for all these years. We also deserve the heavy price that will come for our own irresponsibility in repeatedly reelecting this troupe.