Antony Davies, James R. Harrigan: Politicians look for revenue as uncontrolled spending rolls on

President Joe Biden says a tax on unrealized gains would apply only to billionaires. But once instituted, there would be nothing stopping politicians from applying it to everyone else. The median sale price of existing homes shot up 14 percent in the past year. If the government applied an unrealized capital gains tax to homeowners, the median homeowner would have been socked with a $7,000 tax bill. The average 401(k) or IRA saver saw around $13,000 in unrealized capital gains last year and, if those unrealized gains were taxed, would have had to pay an additional $2,000 in taxes.

Over a 40-year career, the typical four-year college graduate earns $1 million more than the typical worker with only a high school education. Should that $1 million be taxed on graduation day? Of course, the graduate wouldn’t have earned the money yet. But that simply makes it an unrealized gain. If the government can tax other investments before their gains materialize, why can’t it tax the graduate’s education investment before it materializes? The tax bill there, by the way, would be around $150,000.