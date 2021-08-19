Antony Davies: The fall of the financial dominoes

This erosion of constitutional constraints allowed the federal government to grow from 6 percent of GDP in 1933 to almost 30 percent today, and at significant cost. Even on a per capita and inflation-adjusted basis, the federal budget today is more than 30 times what it was in 1933. Raising taxes is never popular, so politicians started to rely on borrowing to fund this spending because the constituency most harmed by borrowing — future generations — can’t vote the politicians out of office. In an ironic nod to the Founders, politicians found the way to grow government so large was taxation without representation.

But most lenders expect interest, and the way to borrow massive amounts without driving up interest rates is to borrow from a lender that can print all the money it wants: the Federal Reserve. Prior to 1933, the gold standard constrained how much money the Fed could print. Over decades, as the gold standard was slowly relaxed and then abolished, it became possible for the Fed to print as much as it liked.

With a federal debt doubling every eight years, the government’s need to borrow is growing faster than lenders’ willingness to lend. But the Fed is taking up the slack. Since the early 2000s, the Fed’s holdings of government debt have grown sevenfold, which puts the Fed close to eclipsing the Social Security trust fund as the government’s largest creditor.