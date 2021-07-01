Aron Solomon: Do we really want a bigger digital wallet?

So if we believe we need digital driver’s licenses we should deeply consider what we are giving up in exchange for them. We need to consider that in the past few months a lot of new personal data has been confirmed for storage on our phones. Between the inevitability of vaccine passports that will be stored on your mobile device, and now things such as digital driver’s licenses, we need to be conscious that we are heading down a path where our full identities will soon be digital.

Practically, that doesn’t seem like such a great trade-off for us as the end user, as the documents that we need to physically have with us today aren’t terribly difficult to carry. Will we really no longer carry a physical wallet if all of our information is on our phones? Do we really believe we’re entering a cashless society where we won’t need to have coins or bills on us? Having just lived for four years in Berlin, I can tell you that I have never had to carry more cash on me in my life than there. Many places in Berlin are still cash-only, contrasted with places in Europe, such as Amsterdam, which is very close to a debit/credit card-only city with very little cash used.

John Lawlor, a South Florida lawyer, advocates caution with an increasingly digital identity: