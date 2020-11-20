Aron Solomon: The worst transitions in U.S. presidential history

As we look back on the 2020 election and the subsequent transition from the Trump to the Biden administrations, it seems almost certain that this will be viewed by both historians and the public as among the worst transitions in American presidential history.

But it does not stand alone.

While it is absolutely clear mere weeks after the election that this transition from the 45th to 46th president of the United States is going to be historically difficult, there have been several other presidential transitions throughout history that have been rocky for different reasons.

The transition from President Carter to President Reagan was a difficult one because of the global political situation at the time. While it is true that Reagan and Carter were as different personally and ideologically as presidents can probably be, the most significant obstacle in this transition was the situation on the ground in Tehran.

President Carter was reported to have worked many 20-hour days in the transition following his election defeat until President Reagan’s inauguration in order to free the hostages. The welcome result of his work was not evident until Reagan took office, leaving both a happy and sad historical footnote for America and the inaccurately uncharitable legacy of the Carter presidency.