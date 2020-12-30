Art Markman: Fresh start in 2021 will be harder than in previous years

New Year’s Day is a common time for people to look back at their lives and to make a commitment to a “New Year, New You” by making some kind of resolution to live some aspect of life differently. But a fresh start in 2021 might be more challenging than in the past.

Changing behavior often requires adjusting the environment and the people we spend time with, but the pandemic, which is likely to be with us for at least the first half of 2021, will make it hard to change those aspects. In addition, inspiration to do new things often requires coming into contact with new people and new ideas — something that the pandemic makes more difficult right now.

There are things people can do despite this pandemic to make sure they accomplish their goals for the new year.

The first is more of us need to reevaluate our time. The anxiety and uncertainty of the pandemic have led people to engage in comforting behaviors. Early in the pandemic, that meant eating. Now, many people have settled into routines that involve a lot of distraction, such as binge-watching, doom-scrolling or video game playing.

Time is precious. We need to ask ourselves: How long are we spending on social media checking posts? How many television shows are we watching?