Art Markman: Take down campaign signs, put up the flag

Luckily, human beings are remarkable in our flexibility for defining us and them. None of us knows who’s going to win the presidential contest on this year’s ballot. But I know that we — all of us — are not going to solve the many difficult problems that face the world if we continue to focus on our divisions. We cannot afford to carry a spirit of competition rather than cooperation from this election to the next. And we know we are capable of doing that. We have seen a competitive mindset rule politics (and the electorate) for the past few decades.

We can break that cycle, but this will require an effort to find us.

Here’s an idea. When the final votes have been tallied for president, take down any yard signs and other partisan symbols you put up and replace them with an American flag. Let’s remind our neighbors that beneath the divisions of the campaign, we need red and blue to make a flag, and that the white stripes reflect all colors.