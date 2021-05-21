Art Markman: Time for a new normal, again

This produced an outcry from people who have been touting the importance of following data-driven guidelines since last year. This is a great example of what psychologists call motivated reasoning. When there is an outcome that you want to be true, you are much more likely to believe sources that fit with your opinion than those that diverge from it. People who had significant fears about COVID-19 took comfort in the knowledge that their beliefs were consistent with the conclusions of the scientific community.

Being data-driven in decision making requires listening to the data when it agrees with your preconceived ideas and also when it doesn’t. The transition from full-on pandemic mode to the “new normal” is going to involve some anxiety-provoking moments. Many of us have not spent much time around other people in more than a year. Venturing back out into the world is going to cause some stress.

Accepting the science doesn’t require you to go out in public immediately. If you want to continue to wear a mask for your own comfort, that is an option. But we should also recognize that vaccinated people who choose to go maskless indoors are acting in a way that is consistent with the scientific consensus.