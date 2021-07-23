Ashley Bean Thornton: Great minds can compromise on Texas voting bills

The Texas voting rights stalemate has gotten under my skin. Good grief! Grown people should be able to work together in a way that doesn’t include a bunch of them having to leave the state while the rest stand around and crow about how they’re “still on the job” when no one is getting anything done. So I took the extreme step of actually reading the current legislation to see what the uproar is about.

It seems that Texans willing to work together for the common good could make reasonable tweaks to this bill and make it “good enough” that we could move forward. So let’s start by agreeing to two foundational assumptions:

First, most of us basically want the same thing. Yes, probably some evil geniuses out there scheme to suppress the vote. There may even be radical liberals who, as Sen. Ted Cruz suggests, seek to make it possible for millions of undocumented immigrants to vote. But I suspect most of us just want an election system that makes it as convenient as possible for every eligible voter to vote while also guarding against unacceptable levels of fraud.