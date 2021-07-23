Ashley Bean Thornton: Great minds can compromise on Texas voting bills

The Texas voting rights stalemate has gotten under my skin. Good grief! Grown people should be able to work together in a way that doesn’t include a bunch of them having to leave the state while the rest stand around and crow about how they’re “still on the job” when no one is getting anything done. So I took the extreme step of actually reading the current legislation to see what the uproar is about.
It seems that Texans willing to work together for the common good could make reasonable tweaks to this bill and make it “good enough” that we could move forward. So let’s start by agreeing to two foundational assumptions:
First, most of us basically want the same thing. Yes, probably some evil geniuses out there scheme to suppress the vote. There may even be radical liberals who, as Sen. Ted Cruz suggests, seek to make it possible for millions of undocumented immigrants to vote. But I suspect most of us just want an election system that makes it as convenient as possible for every eligible voter to vote while also guarding against unacceptable levels of fraud.
Second, no system is ever going to be perfect. We want voting to be convenient, but it’s a serious process with serious consequences. Some sacrifices in convenience must be made to protect the integrity of the process. It’s probably never going to be as convenient to vote as it is to order a new pair of socks from Amazon — the stakes are too high. Similarly, while we should diligently work to protect the process from fraud, we’ll never be able to guarantee absolutely no possibility of fraud. That would make the process so expensive and cumbersome that we wouldn’t want to pay for it or so restrictive it would infringe on the very freedom it’s meant to ensure.
With these principles in mind, probably 80% to 90% of the current legislation is fine. Most of it seems to be a legitimate tightening up of rules and processes that arguably need to be tuned up and adjusted because of advances in technology, changes in societal preferences and weaknesses in the system that came to light under the stress of the pandemic in 2020.
Yet some sticking points in the bill must be negotiated. We might be able to better progress if we frame them as legitimate points of concern instead of framing them as “voter suppression” or “disregard for election integrity.”
For instance, what do we want to do about creative election initiatives adopted because of the pandemic such as 24-hour voting, voting in parking garages, voting in tents and temporary structures and drive-thru voting? Experiments attempted because of the pandemic are now targeted in Texas election bills. Legislation proposes specific rules to make these ways of voting illegal. I strongly support taking advantage of what we learned during the pandemic to make voting more convenient.
On the other hand, we must take a hard look at these new practices, admittedly implemented quickly and under duress, to see what, if anything, we can do to discourage unacceptable levels of fraud.
We could work together to come up with standards that would keep voting stations secure but also give some flexibility regarding the process and the kind of structures where voting takes place. For instance, Sen. Brian Birdwell, who represents the Waco area, has added an amendment to the Senate bill allowing for tents or temporary structures if and when a county commissioners court deems a regular polling site not reasonably accessible “due to fire, flood or other natural disaster rendering the building unsafe for public use.” However seemingly insignificant, that’s a step forward. And Democrats and Republicans supported the Birdwell amendment unanimously.
Current legislation is also built on the notion that in-person voting is the default and mail-in voting should only be available to people who cannot vote in person without difficulty. The legislation proposes rules to ensure only a narrow slice of the electorate is allowed to use mail-in voting — primarily those over age 65 or the disabled. Obviously, if anyone is going to vote by mail, the process should be secure. And if the process is secure, then why not let anyone who wants to vote by mail do so? Instead of strengthening rules restricting mail-in voting to a narrow set of voters, we could strengthen rules and processes to make mail-in voting easier and more secure for all.
I would think both parties would want to do that since both parties have constituents who would like to vote by mail.
Finally, current legislation demands rules about who can help voters and how they can help. Most of the proposed rules add some requirement that if you’re helping someone vote — say, giving a ride or reading a ballot to someone — you must fill out a form giving your name and address and promising you’ll do nothing to change or influence another’s vote.
None of us wants people exerting undue influence on a voter under the guise of “helping.” On the other hand, I expect to need a ride to the polls some day and possibly someone to help me read the ballot — and I don’t want any rule that makes it harder for people to assist me. While these requirements add an extra layer of annoying complication, they do emphasize the serious nature of voting and make it clear we must keep an eye on anyone who might seek to usurp another’s vote.
Presumably, we could work together to make sure these extra forms and security measures don’t overly complicate the process of helping fellow voters. For example, maybe someone who is driving multiple people to the polls could simply swipe a driver’s license instead of having to fill out a bunch of forms.
Reasonable people can develop reasonable rules and processes for activities important to our lives such as voting. We don’t have to make it some big, chest-beating, all-or-nothing game. But for some reason we — or more correctly the people we have elected — have chosen to do just that. I’m ready to start electing people more willing to work together. But where are they?
Ashley Bean Thornton, founder of the Act Locally Waco website, is retired from Baylor University and has worked part-time helping to organize after-school programs for Transformation Waco.