Attorneys: Judge Albright is right to court patent cases to Waco

Federal statutes and rules govern the locations where certain cases may be filed, and the Western District of Texas, including the Waco division, is one such location where patent cases permissibly can be filed and tried. Judge Albright had extensive experience in trying patent cases across the country before he took the bench. Individuals and companies with patent disputes may choose an experienced judge to hear their lawsuits. In addition, Judge Albright is a firm believer in our Seventh Amendment right to trial by jury. This right is one of our most precious constitutional rights, and both ABOTA and Judge Albright protect the Seventh Amendment right to trial by jury for all citizens.

Judge Albright does not violate any ethical rule by inviting parties to file cases in his division. It is appropriate for a judge to state that he is willing to hear cases, move them along and ensure the constitutional right to jury trial. This is especially true when the judge at issue has expertise in the area. Federal judges are often requested to speak at meetings involving continuing legal education for lawyers, meetings of professional legal organizations, etc. Having a federal judge explain how he intends to run his court provides benefit to attorneys and litigants, and ensures greater access to justice. The fact that litigants and attorneys choose to file suit in the Western District of Texas demonstrates confidence that patent disputes will be heard by a jurist with experience in the area. Patent litigants are not obligated to file their lawsuits here. That choice, within the confines of applicable rules and law, remains with the party filing the lawsuit.