Attorneys: Judge Albright is right to court patent cases to Waco

We write in support of Judge Alan Albright, the federal district judge discussed in a recent Tribune-Herald article, “Senators slam Waco federal judge over ‘extreme concentration’ of patent cases.” We felt it important to respond as members of the local chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA).
Federal statutes and rules govern the locations where certain cases may be filed, and the Western District of Texas, including the Waco division, is one such location where patent cases permissibly can be filed and tried. Judge Albright had extensive experience in trying patent cases across the country before he took the bench. Individuals and companies with patent disputes may choose an experienced judge to hear their lawsuits. In addition, Judge Albright is a firm believer in our Seventh Amendment right to trial by jury. This right is one of our most precious constitutional rights, and both ABOTA and Judge Albright protect the Seventh Amendment right to trial by jury for all citizens.
Judge Albright does not violate any ethical rule by inviting parties to file cases in his division. It is appropriate for a judge to state that he is willing to hear cases, move them along and ensure the constitutional right to jury trial. This is especially true when the judge at issue has expertise in the area. Federal judges are often requested to speak at meetings involving continuing legal education for lawyers, meetings of professional legal organizations, etc. Having a federal judge explain how he intends to run his court provides benefit to attorneys and litigants, and ensures greater access to justice. The fact that litigants and attorneys choose to file suit in the Western District of Texas demonstrates confidence that patent disputes will be heard by a jurist with experience in the area. Patent litigants are not obligated to file their lawsuits here. That choice, within the confines of applicable rules and law, remains with the party filing the lawsuit.
The senators' letter and the article suggest that Judge Albright is more friendly to the parties bringing the lawsuit than to those defending it. The statistics suggest otherwise. Of the cases tried here since Judge Albright took the bench, more defendants have prevailed in intellectual property trials than have plaintiffs.
A key aspect of Judge Albright’s tenure as judge is that jury trials are taking place. In other venues where patent cases can be filed, it is not unusual for parties to have to wait five years for a trial. This increases expense for all involved. Having a judge who is willing to get cases to trial provides efficient access to the justice system.
Judge Albright, as well as other judges, make many legal decisions, some of which the appellate courts will uphold and some of which will be reversed. That is the result of our functioning legal system. The suggestion that he has acted improperly is not one which we can support.
This was written and submitted by local attorneys from the Waco Chapter of the American Board of Trial advocates and signed by Elizabeth Fraley, national board representative; Laura Brown, chapter president; David Dumas, chapter treasurer; and Colin O'Neill, secretary.