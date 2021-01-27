Barry Hankins: Pete Sessions column clarifies his role in coup attempt

Step 2: Once the election is lost, Trump keeps saying what he’s been saying for months — that it was, in fact, stolen through massive voter fraud. The theory now qualifies as a lie.

Step 3: The leader attempts to give the coup the appearance of legality by filing vote challenges in court, while also getting duly elected officials in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives to join in the Big Lie.

Nearly every coup in history has its legal side. In fact, most coups start out entirely within legal and constitutional bounds. For example, the authoritarian ruler gets elected, then employs a provision in the constitution to declare martial law. Retired Army Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn tried to persuade Trump to do this. Or, the ruler persuades elected officials to pass a new law making it legal for him to stay in power. Well-designed coups always have a mix of the legal and the extra-legal, which means the ruler needs elected officials such as Congressman Sessions to do their part on his behalf. Sessions would have us believe he joined in on Jan. 6, but by that time he had been siding with Trump for two months in perpetuating the Big Lie through the social-media dispatches of a newly minted congressman.