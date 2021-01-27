Barry Hankins: Pete Sessions column clarifies his role in coup attempt

Our new U.S. representative Pete Sessions would have us believe that on Jan. 6 all he did was participate in a constitutionally mandated process (Tribune-Herald column, Jan. 21). That he would insult our intelligence in this way helps explain why he lives in our Central Texas congressional district. He moved here after losing his House seat in North Dallas.
There are at least two ways to be completely dishonest. The obvious is to just say things that are untrue. But the second is to leave out the most important information and context in a given situation. Saying Rasputin was a village priest, for example, is true but incomplete. If a Jan. 6 rioter told his hometown newspaper he was just touring the Capitol, it would be a lie. Likewise, Congressman Sessions leaves out enough information to obscure the truth, which is that, intentionally or not, he was involved in an attempted coup to overturn a U.S. presidential election.
Here’s the missing information:
Step 1: The leader of the coup, former president Donald Trump, begins to lay the groundwork in August and September by saying the only way he can lose the 2020 election is through massive voter fraud. This is an old trick of authoritarians; start the “Big Lie” early, before it’s actually a lie. At this point it’s a theory or a prediction. It can be scoffed at, but not really refuted.
Step 2: Once the election is lost, Trump keeps saying what he’s been saying for months — that it was, in fact, stolen through massive voter fraud. The theory now qualifies as a lie.
Step 3: The leader attempts to give the coup the appearance of legality by filing vote challenges in court, while also getting duly elected officials in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives to join in the Big Lie.
Nearly every coup in history has its legal side. In fact, most coups start out entirely within legal and constitutional bounds. For example, the authoritarian ruler gets elected, then employs a provision in the constitution to declare martial law. Retired Army Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn tried to persuade Trump to do this. Or, the ruler persuades elected officials to pass a new law making it legal for him to stay in power. Well-designed coups always have a mix of the legal and the extra-legal, which means the ruler needs elected officials such as Congressman Sessions to do their part on his behalf. Sessions would have us believe he joined in on Jan. 6, but by that time he had been siding with Trump for two months in perpetuating the Big Lie through the social-media dispatches of a newly minted congressman.
Step 4: Call out the foot soldiers. Again, this is an old maneuver that virtually every authoritarian uses. While the Big Lie proceeds through the courts and among senators and representatives, Trump holds rallies ginning up the enthusiasm among his supporters, many of whom are members of fascist, white supremacist conspiracy groups — the Proud Boys, who he has already told to “stand back and stand by,” and QAnon enthusiasts who believe Trump is battling a cabal of Democrats who also just happen to be cannibalistic pedophiles. While they organize online to take to the streets, senators and representatives and others work the legal channels: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton files a lawsuit to invalidate millions of votes in other states and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz offers to argue it before the U.S. Supreme Court — more legal window dressing. A textbook authoritarian coup is coming together.
Step 5: The call to action comes. Trump calls his supporters to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6 for a “massive protest” that will be “wild.” As Congressman Sessions is in the Capitol helping carry out the patina of legality — i.e., the constitutional process he would like us to believe was the only thing going on — Trump instructs the protesters to “march to the Capitol” and “take back the country,” while remembering “you can never do that with weakness.” As they move away, he gives himself just a bit of plausible deniability by muttering something about protesting “peacefully.” It’s too late. They have heard the first part loud and clear, and they’re there to support Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, Pete Sessions and all the others as they challenge the electoral votes of battleground states Trump lost.
And it all came together beautifully, as if it had been orchestrated. And that is because it was orchestrated by the president of the United States, Cruz and Hawley, six other senators, and 140 members of the House including Sessions. They may not have conspired, but they acted in concert. It was the near perfect storm of insurrection. It had the charismatic, authoritarian leader at the top; elected officials in the House and Senate; the appearance of constitutionality; and the violent protesters who ransacked the Capitol. Only the courts failed to fall in line, as all but one of the 60 lawsuits were thrown out, even by Trump-appointed jurists.
Again, Congressman Sessions would have us believe that all he did on Jan. 6 was participate in a constitutionally mandated process. The whole truth is much different. His role was to give a violent insurrection its legal component. In short, he was part of an elaborate coup to overthrow a U.S. presidential election in order to keep Donald Trump in power. The fact that he helped use the U.S. Constitution in this anti-constitutional endeavor makes his transgression all the worse. It is the very definition of “subverting the Constitution.”
Thank you, Congressman Sessions, for making clear in your Trib column exactly what your role was in the attempt to overthrow an election. If this was not your intent, then an apology is in order for your colossal miscalculation and lack of judgment.
Back to why Sessions now lives in our district. He lost his North Dallas House seat to Colin Allred in 2018. Many of you will remember Congressman Allred as a linebacker on the Baylor University football team years ago. He was also a history major. As a football player, Allred knew something about how to exercise intensity within the rules. As a history major, he knows enough not to attempt to bamboozle his constituents. Congressman Sessions might learn from that example.
Barry Hankins is a professor of history and department chair at Baylor University. His books include “Woodrow Wilson: Ruling Elder, Spiritual President” and “Baptists in America: A History,” co-written with Baylor history professor Thomas Kidd.