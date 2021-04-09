Beau Brunson: This is not a review of the Snyder cut

That went on for hours. Daddy, can we have more popcorn? A blanket? It’s too dark! Too bright! The dog went crazy barking at delivery drivers and the cat threw his food bowl into his litter box because it was only three-quarters full. I made it to the last few minutes of the movie when my brood rumbled upstairs. After another 15-minute interruption, I finally watched the closing credits.

What was it like watching a first-run movie on the couch that was made for the silver screen? It was kind of like binge-watching a Netflix series, except the breaks were unscripted and I never really got immersed in the story. There was no spectacle. I missed details. The music and sound were muted.

In short, it wasn’t cinema.

In some ways, the pandemic ushered in a golden age of entertainment. Short-form video entertainment couldn’t be better. But movies? The pandemic has been nothing short of a disaster. Massive projects are on hold, some indefinitely. Movies that do make it to the silver screen suffer from disastrous proceeds. Others end up on streaming services without any run, leading to a shallow experience far different from the director’s vision.

The pandemic seems to be lumbering toward an end. Although my local Regal remains closed, I’m heading back as soon as I can. I hope movie-loving consumers do the same. Movies may survive on the small screen, but if we don’t all head back to the theater soon, we’re going to lose cinema.

Beau Brunson is director of policy and regulatory affairs at Consumers’ Research. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.