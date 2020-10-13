Ben Sasse: Senator offers lesson in civics versus politics

And the chairman said at the beginning of the hearing he doesn’t know what happened between then and now. I think some of what happened is we decided to forget what civics are and allow politics to swallow everything. I’d like to just remind us of the distinction between civics and politics.

Civics is the stuff we’re all supposed to agree on, regardless of our policy-view differences.

Civics is another way we talk about the rules of the road. Civics 101 teaches that Congress writes laws. The executive branch enforces laws, courts apply them. None of that should be different if you’re a Republican or a Democrat, or a libertarian or a Green Party member. This is basic civics.

Civics is the stuff that all Americans should agree on, like religious liberty. People should be able to fire the folks who write the laws. Voters can’t fire the [federal] judges. Judges should be impartial. This is Civics 101.

Politics is different. Politics is the stuff that happens underneath civics. Civics is the overarching stuff we, as Americans, agree and [hold] in common. Politics is the subordinate, less-important stuff that we differ about.