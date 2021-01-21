Benjamin Zycher: The shallowness of the opposition to Keystone XL

The opponents argue as well that the pipeline would create a danger of spills. But transport of oil by pipeline is substantially safer than transport by rail or truck, the real-world alternatives to Keystone XL. For crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S., pipelines carry about 70 percent of the ton-miles; the respective figures for water transport, trucking, and railroads are 23 percent, 4 percent and 3 percent.

If we ignore water transport (not relevant as an alternative for Keystone XL), the data on adverse incidents — explosions or fires, spills of five gallons or more, fatalities, personal injuries requiring hospitalization, or all-inclusive property damage exceeding $50,000 — show that pipeline incidents per ton-mile are about a quarter of those for rail transport, and about three percent of those for truck transport. This vastly greater safety of Keystone XL over the alternatives is important because the heavy Canadian oil will be produced with or without the pipeline. This is because for the heavy Canadian oil to be transported by Keystone XL, the fixed costs sunk into the projects before any oil is produced are uniquely high relative to the cost of actually producing the oil. So given that the fixed costs have been incurred, even sharp declines in world oil prices will not prevent the oil from being produced.