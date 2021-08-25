Bernard Black and Martin Skladany: In response to delta variant, FDA must fast-track COVID vaccine for kids under 12

The rise of the delta variant makes this small risk worth taking, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

The FDA should allow EUA to go forward without requiring up to six months of safety data and a significant increase in the number of kids in Phase 3 studies. This would permit Pfizer to seek emergency use authorization for younger children in September, as it had originally planned, and receive authorization soon after, far before the FDA’s projected “midwinter” date.

Faster authorization will save tens of thousands of child hospitalizations, hundreds of child deaths and, through reduced spread, thousands of adult lives.

The Pfizer vaccine for those 12 and older received full FDA approval on Monday, which allows doctors to prescribe it to children under 12 in what is called “off-label usage.” This could lead to yet another COVID-19-related health disparity, since the vaccination advantage is likely to go to the children of parents who have the time and money to seek out physicians offering such vaccinations.

Extensive off-label vaccination might not emerge if the FDA speeds up the authorization process of the vaccine for younger children. Parents who want to wait for more data could still do so — the safety evidence that will emerge from millions of children who would now be vaccinated.