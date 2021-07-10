Beth Allison Barr: A woman's place

“Yes, for sure,” I said.
It was my standard response. Conversations at church about me as a working mom often devolved into the same question: but your home and family come first, right? This happened most often with new acquaintances. Perhaps because I was a pastor’s wife, they needed assurance that my vocational calling as a historian and professor would take a backseat to my God-given role as wife and mother.
“Yes, for sure,” I would say. What else could I say?
Once, when both motherhood and my doctorate were still shiny, a friend’s question caught me off guard: Would I home-school my children? It was an ordinary Sunday morning. I stood in the hallway outside the youth Sunday school rooms, my toddling son clinging to my fingers. I don’t remember why my friend asked this question. I don’t remember exactly what I said in response — only that I shook my head no and mumbled something about my inability to teach small children well.
But I do remember what my friend said in response. I remember those words as clearly as the day they were spoken. “You have a Ph.D.,” my friend said. “You are perfect for home-schooling.”
It was a bewildering moment for me. I had invested more than 10 years of my life at institutes of higher education, including six years of Ph.D. work at a Research-1 university. And this, I was being told, made me perfect to teach my children at home. I couldn’t help but think about a passage written by the 20th-century English writer, playwright and Christian intellectual Dorothy L. Sayers in her 1935 novel “Gaudy Night.” The main character, Harriet Vane, stumbles into a conversation about vocational callings with one of her former Oxford classmates. “A ploughshare is a nobler object than a razor,” remarks Vane. “But if your natural talent is for barbering, wouldn’t it be better to be a barber, and a good barber — and use the profits (if you like) the speed the plough? However grand the job may be, is it your job?”
My son saved me from having to reply to my friend, choosing that moment to escape down the hallway. I can’t tell you how relieved I was to chase a wobbly toddler. I knew my friend meant well; the question was asked with sincerity. Yet the assumption undergirding the conversation troubled me — the assumption that Christian women, regardless of their “natural talent,” had one primary job: their God-given role as wife and mother.
In my recent book, “The Making of Biblical Womanhood: How the Subjugation of Women Became Gospel Truth,” I challenge this conservative evangelical understanding of women’s roles. I argue that limiting how God calls women to work and serve has less to do with the Bible and more to do with cultural influences on our interpretation of the Bible. As I write in the very first chapter, “Patriarchy exists in the Bible because the Bible was written in a patriarchal world. Historically speaking, there is nothing surprising about biblical stories and passages riddled with patriarchal attitudes and actions. What is surprising is how many biblical passages and stories undermine, rather than support, patriarchy. Isn’t it ironic (not to mention tiresome) that we spend so much time fighting to make Christianity look like the world around us instead of fighting to make it look like Jesus Christ? Shouldn’t it be the other way around?
Just as I was unsettled by that conversation with my friend so long ago, I know “The Making of Biblical Womanhood” has unsettled some of my fellow Wacoans — including pastors. The main concern I have heard echoes a concern I have heard throughout the conservative evangelical world — how now shall we live as women and men? If a woman can preach, teach and lead in the same ways as men, doesn’t that diminish her feminine distinctiveness? If “biblical womanhood” as we have been taught is wrong, then what is the correct view of biblical womanhood?
These are fair questions. But I think they are the wrong questions.
You see, when we grapple with women throughout the Bible — from Old Testament to New — we find no consistent pattern for biblical womanhood. From Sarah who calls her husband Lord, to Rebecca who played favorites with her sons and helped deceive her husband, to Jael who murders an army general by driving a tent peg through his head, to Ruth who initiates sex to secure a husband, to Mary Magdalene who preached the gospel to the apostles, to Priscilla who taught alongside her husband, to Junia who served as an apostle, biblical women defy simple definitions. They are as complex and different from each other as Christian women are today.
Instead of approaching biblical womanhood from the perspective of difference, what if we approached it from the perspective of the Imago Dei? I can’t help but think of another writing by Dorothy L. Sayers, her 1938 essay “Are Women Human?” “Indeed,” she writes, “it is my experience that both men and women are fundamentally human, and that there is very little mystery about either sex, except the exasperating mysteriousness of human beings in general.”
So what is a biblical woman? I think it is a woman who follows the advice of Harriet Vane in “Gaudy Night” — “I’m sure one should do one’s own job, however trivial, and not persuade one’s self into doing somebody else’s, however noble.” I think true biblical womanhood (and true biblical manhood, for that matter) is letting women do the job(s) that God gives them — from home to pulpit — whatever the job may be.
Beth Allison Barr is a history professor at Baylor University.