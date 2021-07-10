Beth Allison Barr: A woman's place

“Yes, for sure,” I said.

It was my standard response. Conversations at church about me as a working mom often devolved into the same question: but your home and family come first, right? This happened most often with new acquaintances. Perhaps because I was a pastor’s wife, they needed assurance that my vocational calling as a historian and professor would take a backseat to my God-given role as wife and mother.

“Yes, for sure,” I would say. What else could I say?

Once, when both motherhood and my doctorate were still shiny, a friend’s question caught me off guard: Would I home-school my children? It was an ordinary Sunday morning. I stood in the hallway outside the youth Sunday school rooms, my toddling son clinging to my fingers. I don’t remember why my friend asked this question. I don’t remember exactly what I said in response — only that I shook my head no and mumbled something about my inability to teach small children well.

But I do remember what my friend said in response. I remember those words as clearly as the day they were spoken. “You have a Ph.D.,” my friend said. “You are perfect for home-schooling.”