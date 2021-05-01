Bette McCall Miller: Let’s not rush to forget Baylor founders’ positive legacy

History’s record should be honest. It should reflect not only what actually happened but also how the public at the time responded to the events. If we destroy the evidence of any unsavory bits of our history, and our reactions (statues erected, buildings named, etc.), we are being dishonest about who we were in the past and what deeds we committed that we now regret. What happened in the past doesn’t change, but hopefully our evaluation of the events is reassessed. Instead of trying to whitewash the past by removing the evidence of deeds we wish we hadn’t committed and trying to make things look as if we’d been on the right side all along, let’s show the world that our view of shameful past events and policies has changed.

In 1845, when Baylor University was chartered by the last Congress of the Republic of Texas, most of the Southerners who populated the republic and soon-to-be state didn’t consider slavery a moral evil. But in 2021 we see it for what it is: the worst kind of abuse of the powerless by the powerful. In 2021 we recognize that the ownership of other humans was morally indefensible and we are willing to condemn the practice as a grievous sin.

However, we must keep two principles in mind: