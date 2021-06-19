Bettie V. Beard: To know why Juneteenth is important, study its origins

During my early years as an adult, I couldn’t understand why anyone had to work on Juneteenth. I was fortunate to work at the McLennan County welfare department, where Elizabeth Frasier offered me Juneteenth off every year. She said that when she was a little girl, her dad always had a barbecue for the families who worked on his farm in Speegleville. At the time, I didn’t give it much thought, but as the years passed I realized that although it was a sincere gesture, Mrs. Frasier might have been passing on traditions started by her father without understanding what Juneteenth really meant to many Black people. She saw it the way a lot of Black and white people see it today. Some only see it as a time that Black people like to come together and celebrate. They do not see it as a way to acknowledge the struggle and pass on history with hope for a future free of struggle.