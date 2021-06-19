Bettie V. Beard: To know why Juneteenth is important, study its origins

I was ecstatic when the U.S. House of Representatives joined with the Senate and passed legislation designating June 19, or Juneteenth, as a federal holiday. When I heard the news Wednesday, the only thing I wanted to know is how soon President Biden would sign the bill into law. There was mixed reaction from Black people on social media.
A question I heard over and over was, “What difference will it make to have this federal Juneteenth holiday when there are laws being passed right here in Texas that won’t allow teachers to teach about Juneteenth?” There were also complaints that problems of social inequities and systemic racism are more important than celebrating Juneteenth. Some even say the Juneteenth federal holiday is an unnecessary distraction from economic and social injustices that the country needs to address.
I disagree. These injustices are part of the very reason that a federal Juneteenth holiday is necessary and significant. Juneteenth is a vehicle that can be used to help us continue to evolve democratically, morally and economically. We have an opportunity to stop and reflect during Juneteenth about the past and moving purposely toward forgiveness, reconciliation, and justice.
Yes, Juneteenth is a time that many people celebrate with parties, parades, festivals, beauty pageants and other activities.
Juneteenth was always an important day in our family life and in the community I where I grew up. Just as they do today, Juneteenth celebrations centered on family, food, music, church and dancing. Those celebrations are some of the most memorable of my youth.
During my early years as an adult, I couldn’t understand why anyone had to work on Juneteenth. I was fortunate to work at the McLennan County welfare department, where Elizabeth Frasier offered me Juneteenth off every year. She said that when she was a little girl, her dad always had a barbecue for the families who worked on his farm in Speegleville. At the time, I didn’t give it much thought, but as the years passed I realized that although it was a sincere gesture, Mrs. Frasier might have been passing on traditions started by her father without understanding what Juneteenth really meant to many Black people. She saw it the way a lot of Black and white people see it today. Some only see it as a time that Black people like to come together and celebrate. They do not see it as a way to acknowledge the struggle and pass on history with hope for a future free of struggle.
In 2011, I began to take a deeper interest in Juneteenth, by then a state holiday in Texas. In my research I ran across the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation. Rev. Ronald V. Myers started the Juneteenth organizational campaign in 2000 when only three states had passed proclamations recognizing Juneteenth. Meyers traveled to Washington D.C. and began a campaign for Congress to establish Juneteenth Independence Day as a national day of observance and a state holiday observance in all 50 states. Today, 49 states recognize Juneteenth. Juneteenth is a grassroots movement, and as far as the movement goes, recognizing it as a holiday observance day is enough for us.
I contacted Dr. Myers and before long I was working with him as a representative from Texas for the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation. In support of the Foundation’s mission I shared the petition for a national Juneteenth Independence Day on social media sites at church and during one presentation at the Lester Gibson Leadership Luncheon. On that day, I shared Frederick Douglass’ “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?” speech with the audience. After a lively discussion, I was moved to research more about the impact of Juneteenth in society. Having already been aware that Abraham Lincoln gave enslaved Black people their first taste of freedom, I learned that Douglass had on several occasions expressed his displeasure with the slow process of freeing enslaved Blacks before President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863. His “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?” speech was given in 1852, a decade before Lincoln’s proclamation.
The Emancipation Proclamation was not enforced in Texas, so Gen. Gordon Granger came to Texas and read General Order No. 3 on June 19, 1865. The Emancipation Proclamation abolished the act of enslaving Black people in some southern states. The 13th Amendment to the Constitution passed on Jan. 31, 1865, abolishing slavery and any form of involuntary servitude. Juneteenth celebrations that began from that point on were about celebrating freedom and a new life.
Even though Black people who were freed could make choices about staying on plantations or leaving, there was not a plan in place to help previously enslaved people start a new life and there was no place designated for them to go. As a matter of fact, the general order had explicitly stated that “The freedmen are advised to remain quietly in their homes and work for wages. They are informed that they will not be allowed to collect at military posts and that they will not be supported in idleness either there or elsewhere.”
Celebrations began and the atrocities of the period of enslavement ended, but a new struggle began. Many Black people who left plantations experienced the atrocities of racism and in the South they lived under the Black codes which impacted where they could go, where they could live, where they could go to school and who they could marry, among other things. Many Blacks in the South lived in poverty on farms and in the city. Life had many challenges with societal inequities, systemic racism and a criminal justice system that was unjust.
Understanding that many people living outside of Texas had never heard of Juneteenth and some people living in Texas never understood the significance of it, I began to dig even deeper wanting to see how all people could begin to look at Juneteenth in a way that connected us all. Myers’ Juneteenth movement became even more important to me. I learned a lot from watching Dr. Myers work with a wonderful group of men and women who were totally committed to making Juneteenth a national independence holiday. Each of these individuals believed that Juneteenth could help us improve our lives in many areas including health care, arts, education and removing barriers to success in any area.
The work of this group over the past 20-plus years proved to me that Juneteenth can impact lives across the world. Just visit the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation to understand just how significant celebrating Juneteenth is. Aside from Dr. Myers, who died in 2018, there are many people in the organization who have never stopped working and believing. Among them are Fort Worth’s Opal Lee, who walked from Texas to Washington getting signatures on the petition to make Juneteenth a national holiday.
Dr. Myers died in 2018 before seeing his hard work finally produce legislation by the House and the Senate that made Juneteenth a national holiday. He saw his vision of Juneteenth becoming a national holiday slowly come to fruition with each passing year.
He taught me that celebrating Juneteenth is an everyday occurrence as we learn to work toward change for the good of the world. From him I learned that Juneteenth is a necessary part of our lives if we are to work together to wipe out the ills of society.
For anyone who can’t understand how having a Juneteenth national holiday can help address societal problems such as crime, inequality, access to health care, poverty, structural racism and other challenges, I invite them to visit the NJOF and read about the organization and Dr. Ronald Myers. Then get engaged at a level that allows you to advocate for these issues.
By the way, tea cakes are a traditional Juneteenth dessert and I am going to have a tea cake and a cup of tea as I celebrate the fact that Juneteenth is now a federal holiday.
Local civic leader Bettie V. Beard is a freelance writer with a background in social work and gerontology.