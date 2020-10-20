Bill Gaventa: Barrett complicit in tarnished confirmation process

I rise to make my case against the confirmation of the honorable Amy Coney Barrett not on the issue of her qualifications but on the lack of due process that has already occurred and the potential for serious breaches in the immediate future.
You might have thought that I object on the basis of her principled legal philosophy and/or her strong religious faith. That is not the case. Both qualities make her an impressive candidate. I may not agree with some of her rulings and opinions, but that’s not sufficient reason for me to oppose her. My only question about her legal qualifications has to do with her relatively short tenure on the federal appeals court.
No, my objection is because of the dishonor of the process that brings her before this body for confirmation. When the Senate refused to consider the nomination of Merrick Garland in 2016, its “no” both conflicted with the spirit of the Constitution and long-held traditions of respecting nominations made in presidential election years. Precedent was abandoned.
But when that “no,” based on the supposed principle of needing to listen to the American electorate, was abdicated in a blink of an eye with the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the flood of hypocrisy was overwhelming. Any Republican senator who supported that move in 2016 and now reverses course is simply a hypocrite, no matter the contortions of rationales and justifications now offered.
Perhaps my vision of the Supreme Court, as one of great honor, is naïve. There used to be a tradition of trying to find the best nominees, whether progressive or conservative, and appointing them to the courts without a political prescription of how they should judge or to whom they’re beholden.
People decry judges who use their personal beliefs to reshape the Constitution — and that critique applies to judges from the right or the left. Judges are to interpret the Constitution and the law. That’s what they’re supposed to do, hopefully with a sacred commitment to facts, truth and precedent because human complexity and change continues to push the necessity of interpretation and adaptation. Core principles and values, whether embodied in the Constitution or Bible, have always had to be applied to new kinds of public issues not foreseen in the era of their writing.
One of the biblical themes concerning justice is the great suspicion of secular power, especially when it becomes idolatrous. Prince and pauper alike are enjoined to “do justice, love mercy and walk humbly” before our God. It is the ruthless use of power, rather than precedent, policy and promise, that has led us to where we are today.
One of the quintessential bedrocks of American competition is that of “fair play,” from the sports fields to games, from contests to competitions of all kinds. In fair play, one side does not change the rules because it can without the consent of their opponents. Where did principle and precedent just go? Or does the other old adage from pre-Roman days apply: “There is no honor except among thieves.”
No matter the qualifications of Judge Barrett, such dishonor permeates the current process. The majority leader and other senators who swore on the “voice of the people” in 2016 now refuse to practice what they preached, making this process a sham, a pure abandonment of principle for power. The dishonor of this process also taints the character of the nominee. By accepting a nomination to the Supreme Court before Inauguration Day, she allows herself to be complicit in the belief that political partisanship matters more than fair play and principle.
She may try to plead innocent, but if she does, she’s as naïve as I may be. She is not a bystander. Her decision to accept the nomination indicates a willingness to participate in a dishonorable process. That makes her an accomplice in forsaking principle and precedent even before she is seated. And if she is put in a position of ruling on the results of a contested election, or on whether a president’s pardon of himself is legal, she has allowed herself to be put in an even worse position. She might as well wear a red MAGA hat on the bench.
I have confidence Judge Barrett may make a fine Supreme Court justice one day. But I would not want to begin a term with someone addressing me as “Your Dis-Honor.”
Former Wacoan Bill Gaventa is a clergyman and educator living in Austin.
