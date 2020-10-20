Bill Gaventa: Barrett complicit in tarnished confirmation process

Perhaps my vision of the Supreme Court, as one of great honor, is naïve. There used to be a tradition of trying to find the best nominees, whether progressive or conservative, and appointing them to the courts without a political prescription of how they should judge or to whom they’re beholden.

People decry judges who use their personal beliefs to reshape the Constitution — and that critique applies to judges from the right or the left. Judges are to interpret the Constitution and the law. That’s what they’re supposed to do, hopefully with a sacred commitment to facts, truth and precedent because human complexity and change continues to push the necessity of interpretation and adaptation. Core principles and values, whether embodied in the Constitution or Bible, have always had to be applied to new kinds of public issues not foreseen in the era of their writing.

One of the biblical themes concerning justice is the great suspicion of secular power, especially when it becomes idolatrous. Prince and pauper alike are enjoined to “do justice, love mercy and walk humbly” before our God. It is the ruthless use of power, rather than precedent, policy and promise, that has led us to where we are today.