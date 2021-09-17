Bill Gaventa: Broadening the response to Rev. King's column

I have read with interest the responses to Rev. Leslie King’s column on reading the Bible and abortion, including several affirming the unchanging nature of the Bible and God and others talking about the horrors of abortion, inviting her to come to a rally to see the photographs. There are much more qualified people than me who could respond in depths to those points, but I would simply like to make three.

First, while the core of the Bible has not changed for centuries, it has constantly been reinterpreted in the contexts of new times and new issues. So while nothing is mentioned in the Bible about abortion, there are multiple sins identified in the Bible that don’t seem to receive much attention at all: the high mortality rate of the children who are born, our failures to provide for the poor, to welcome the stranger, to avoid false witness (lying), or to commit adultery. If we are going to cast stones, or even pay informants $10,000 to do so, let’s be even-handed about it. If we believe in inerrant scriptures, I am pretty sure the words we might hear from Jesus would be: “Let him who is without sin cast the first stone.”