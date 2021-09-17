Bill Gaventa: Broadening the response to Rev. King's column

I have read with interest the responses to Rev. Leslie King’s column on reading the Bible and abortion, including several affirming the unchanging nature of the Bible and God and others talking about the horrors of abortion, inviting her to come to a rally to see the photographs. There are much more qualified people than me who could respond in depths to those points, but I would simply like to make three.
First, while the core of the Bible has not changed for centuries, it has constantly been reinterpreted in the contexts of new times and new issues. So while nothing is mentioned in the Bible about abortion, there are multiple sins identified in the Bible that don’t seem to receive much attention at all: the high mortality rate of the children who are born, our failures to provide for the poor, to welcome the stranger, to avoid false witness (lying), or to commit adultery. If we are going to cast stones, or even pay informants $10,000 to do so, let’s be even-handed about it. If we believe in inerrant scriptures, I am pretty sure the words we might hear from Jesus would be: “Let him who is without sin cast the first stone.”
Second, if we want to use pictures to prove the horror of abortion and the rightness of our cause, let’s also use the pictures of the children who die from abuse, from lack of good postpartum care, the ones living in abject poverty, the classrooms of the poorest schools compared to those of the wealthy, and the pictures of children in refugee camps as well as those killed in war or conflicts, far too often by American bombs. Those also fall into the category of “innocent victims.” Unfortunately, in these times, it is far too easy to find inerrant photographs of multiple ways in which life is not respected.
I think there would be a great deal of agreement about the sanctity of life and Jesus’s attention to children, even though he had to be challenged and justly corrected by a Syrophoenician woman who withstood his use of the word “dogs” to describe her ethnicity.
I think the pro-life advocates could and would find common cause with people who are pro-choice around protecting and sustaining the lives of children who are already born. That could also lead to united efforts to reduce abortion through effective and honest sex education, access to contraception and appropriate prenatal and postnatal care and support that did not disappear after birth.
That, plus a social commitment to the fact that the fathers have just as much responsibility as the mothers, would go a long, long way toward responding to the divine and Biblical call.
Former Wacoan Bill Gaventa is a clergyman and educator living in Austin.