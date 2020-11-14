Bill Gaventa: Calling all patriots to mask up

But it goes deeper and wider than that. In this coun-try we talk about honoring those heroes who have pro-tected our freedoms — veterans, police officers, fire-fighters and more. We remember those whose courage got America through critical times.

For times such as these, those heroes are being identified as health care workers of any stripe. They are at war on our behalf. They are on the front lines. They are the ones most in danger. And they don’t need to be killed by the equivalent of friendly fire.

In past times of national crisis, it has taken the whole county to mobilize behind those on the front lines, whether to plant victory gardens, deal with food rationing, work together to “support the troops” in myriad ways, and do whatever is necessary to strengthen the national commitment to protect our country and its people. That was, and is, patriotism. That took sacrifice and commitment.

So to refuse to wear a mask and do the other relatively minor things we are asked to do to help win this war is essentially saying “I don’t have any responsibility to or for helping this country deal with its current war that has now killed many more than a number of past wars.” It is a refusal to join in common sense commitment and sacrifice. That is not something worth waving our flag over.