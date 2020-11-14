Bill Gaventa: Calling all patriots to mask up

This morning we woke up to yet another heart-rending story on PBS’ “Morning Edition” featuring an interview with an ICU doctor about her hospital reaching maximum capacity because of COVID-19 patients, this one in Billings, Montana. They’ve doubled up patients in ICU rooms, converted other wards, and done whatever they can. She talked about her worst experience, having to tell a father with two teenage sons that his 50-year-old wife had died just four hours after going into the ICU.
When asked how she was doing, the doctor noted the physical, emotional and spiritual exhaustion that the staff carried, and begged the public to do their part in fighting COVID by wearing masks, social distancing, and other common-sense practices.
Her story was far too similar to other eloquent stories and requests I have read in the Tribune-Herald from local doctors and community leaders. Yet the virus keeps marching, mostly because many continue to ignore the simple, basic things that we are urged to do.
Not wearing masks? Increasingly, I don’t get it. I get that we don’t like being told what to do. I get that we value “freedom to choose.” I get that many who have not done so live in less populated rural areas that were not deeply impacted in the first six months of the pandemic, but that is where it is raging now and overwhelming health care systems.
But acting to be free “from” any kind of mandate or public policy feels like wanting to be free from any kind of confinement, like being free from parents, free from regulations, free from taxes, and/or free from any sense of obligation or limit.
Being free “from” still begs the other dimensions of freedom, i.e., what are you free “to” do and what are you free “for.” Freedom “from” claims responsibility for oneself, but freedom “to” and “for” asks how are we responsible to and for one another and the country which values “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”
Thus, think about what we are doing when we refuse to wear a mask because we want to take a stand for personal freedom. We are saying, really, I am now freer to get COVID-19, I am freer to give it to my family and friends if I do, and freer to pass it on to others in my community. Freer and more likely.
We might say, “Well, you are free to increase your risks of getting COVID if you wish,” but no one who has gotten it has said they are glad they did not wear a mask before being infected.
It is more problematic to say you have the right to increased chances of passing it on to others in your immediate circle or to others in your community. As the old saying goes, “Your freedom to do what you want stops at my nose.” Proclaiming one’s freedom to hurt others is never a badge of civic or moral responsibility. It certainly does nothing to support our overworked community health workers, many of whom are our friends. So much for protecting the right to life of our fellow citizens.
But it goes deeper and wider than that. In this coun-try we talk about honoring those heroes who have pro-tected our freedoms — veterans, police officers, fire-fighters and more. We remember those whose courage got America through critical times.
For times such as these, those heroes are being identified as health care workers of any stripe. They are at war on our behalf. They are on the front lines. They are the ones most in danger. And they don’t need to be killed by the equivalent of friendly fire.
In past times of national crisis, it has taken the whole county to mobilize behind those on the front lines, whether to plant victory gardens, deal with food rationing, work together to “support the troops” in myriad ways, and do whatever is necessary to strengthen the national commitment to protect our country and its people. That was, and is, patriotism. That took sacrifice and commitment.
So to refuse to wear a mask and do the other relatively minor things we are asked to do to help win this war is essentially saying “I don’t have any responsibility to or for helping this country deal with its current war that has now killed many more than a number of past wars.” It is a refusal to join in common sense commitment and sacrifice. That is not something worth waving our flag over.
Ironically, acting as if we are free “from” any obligation means, in the long run, it is going to cost us more. We stand a better chance of getting sick ourselves, or losing family and friends. The more the infection spreads, the worse it is for businesses and the economy, and the higher the chance that schools will have to close again. The more stress put on health care sys- tems, the more it will cost this country in terms of public dollars, which means more taxes, higher insurance rates, and/or personal medical expenses.
Fighting any kind of war to protect this nation and those whom we love involves both leadership from the top and common commitment and sacrifice from all its citizens and patriots. There have been honored ways in the past to oppose conscription, but winning still depends on near universal participation in one way or another, so that the personal sacrifice is not just born by those on the front lines.
So yes, one has the freedom to be free “from” wearing masks. We usually have the freedom to cut our own noses off to spite our faces.
But don’t be surprised if we get to the point where it becomes not just a social mandate but a law, with penalties, if the virus continues its invasion of every nook and cranny of this land.
Wouldn’t it be so much more patriotic to use our freedom responsibly “to” help save lives and “for” doing anything we can do to support those on the front lines? It’s your call, and mine, but remember, others take cues from what we do. In the end, whose side do we want to be on?
To borrow from a hallowed Texas invitation, who is willing to cross that line in the sand in defense of our town, city, county, state and country? This time, it has to be a huge majority of us in order to hold on until the reinforcements, otherwise known as vaccines, arrive.
Former Wacoan Bill Gaventa is a clergyman and educator living in Austin.
