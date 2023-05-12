I have no pretenses about being an economist. But I have no reason to doubt economists who say a failure to act on raising the national debt limit would severely damage U.S. credit and have unforeseen negative impacts on the economy.

In poll after poll the economy is our number one issue, despite the lowest unemployment rate in 60 years. The debt limit was raised several times during the previous administration, and no one seemed to blink. So for the GOP to suddenly stage a strike over managing the debt is far too hypocritical to believe Republicans have any integrity. For them to note that Biden voted against a debt increase in the past without claiming their own folly is a bit like trying to take the mote out of your friend’s eye without seeing the log in your own.

But at heart I am a fiscal conservative. I hate being in debt. I mostly dislike splurging even when I can afford it. Nothing wrong with that jacket — just keep wearing it. Tie out of style? Well, keep it and it will come around to being in style again. Chair looks a little worn — it’s comfortable to me. It sometimes makes for interesting family conversations.

The current mudslinging back and forth for political gain about raising the limit feels a bit like two sides both playing Russian roulette at the same time, with a chance that both will shoot themselves. If our credit is blown, everyone will get hurt.

It is a bit like a reversal of roles, with all the children in the national family watching the supposed adults have a food fight. Fun, maybe, but it will impact some people’s ability to get food.

On NPR recently, I heard an interview with a Republican senator using a common metaphor: that this is like a family that has gone over the limit on its credit cards and is now having a meeting to figure out what to do. Metaphor accepted.

In my family, we would have to figure out how to both cut expenses and raise income. For House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and siblings, it is simply cutting expenses, even if it means some people can’t go to the doctor, get allowances already worked for (Social Security), get food (cutting food stamps), keep our neighborhood clean (gutting the EPA) and other bad outcomes impacting real people.

How would we raise income? By erasing tax loopholes, reversing the 2017 income tax cuts we put on our budget and asking more of our family members who can afford it to contribute to the budget for the whole family. What if we even went back to the tax rates in the Clinton years, the last time the national budget had surpluses, so we could even start paying down the debt rather than not letting it go higher?

Here’s a possible compromise, forcing each parent to make some concessions: Figure out which parts of the budget could take some cuts, where we can tighten our belts with the least harm to the kids and our future.

Then also figure out ways to make tax increases equal to the amount cut. Cut expenses on the one hand, raise the same amount of income there, and you bring twice the financial firepower to the task of balancing the family budget and dealing with the debt.

Both “sides” would have to swallow hard, make the decisions, and feel the pain. But then both could then take credit for a solution, rather than trying to make sure that all the blame is on the other partner. The GOP could still blame the Democrats for taxes being raised and the Democrats could blame the GOP for cutting important allocations.

It may be the only responsible thing to do because, after all, both “parents” got us into this mess, along with the kids who kept advocating for their special hobbies.

All right, economists, tell me I am wrong. It’s too simple. It won’t work.

All right, politicians, don’t tell me you can’t do that.

But do you have any better ideas?