Bill Gaventa: From spooky spirits to Halloween hopes

A very strange and unexpected thing happened to me on Halloween. As my wife and I sat on our front porch (behind a cloth screen with a giant spider cutout door), at one point I turned to her and said, “This is the most hopeful I have felt in a long time.”

“Hopeful.” Not a word one usually associates with Halloween. But it was there, brought by the steady parade of children of all ages, multiple ethnicities and colors, climbing up our front steps with smiles on their faces (and trepidation for a few), with costumes of all sorts: pirates, princesses, police, firemen, cartoon characters, Star Wars, minions, animals and more. It was sometimes a contest as to who had the best costumes, the children or their parents. One entire family was dressed in Spider-Man suits, loving the opportunity for me to take a family picture in front of our giant spider door.

Most of the kids were not from our neighborhood, but it mattered not. They were unfailingly polite, saying “thank you” and inquiring, “Wow, who made this spider?” We gave each child the choice of one kind of candy, and with a few minor exceptions, no one tried to take more than their share. One could see and feel the effort and love put into the costumes and the commitment to children having a good time. It felt especially true for people who were clearly new to this country, a little uncertain about this American tradition, but determined to let their kids have fun with all the others. By 8 o’clock, we were out of candy and had to turn the lights out.

Why hope? I sat there comparing the evening to the number of people masquerading as responsible public leaders who hurl both lies and invective at the homes of the general populace. Compared to the kids, far too many adults are acting as if civility and politeness are simply passe. While they forward texts about the necessity of violence and force, they then turn around and say, “Oh, I did not mean it literally.” Trick or treat?

When confronted with actual evidence of kidnapping plots, death threats, a man attacking Paul Pelosi or a policeman on Jan. 6, the discrediting and alternative reality machines go into full gear rather than being willing to join a call for responsible civil action and engagement. Preaching independence and freedom, they fall lockstep into party lines for fear of being unfriended by a former president and his minions.

When confronted with the lack of any evidence for stolen elections or ballot stuffing, the replies are too disingenuous: “Well, it could have happened.” “People are worried about it happening.” Both feed further conjectures and conspiracy, while turning hardworking, responsible election workers from both parties into pariahs and enemies. “Make-believe” is turned into a full-time, 24/7 occupation.

So I worry about Tuesday when it seems many may choose to show up at voting places with the purpose of really scaring everyday citizens, especially those represented in the diversity of backgrounds who came to our house last night. I worry about people losing their appreciation and awe for the fact that we live in a country where everyone should have the freedom to enter that booth after having heard honest debates and factual news, carrying an appreciation and respect for the right of each person to have a say in who we are as a people. It should be a celebration of democracy, not a contest where the ends justify any means.

On Halloween night, on our street, everyone got to pick their preferred piece of candy at our place. No one got bullied on the street, and the grown-ups were both in charge and having a good time themselves. All for the sake of the children of today and tomorrow. There was community and trust in the air.

Let’s hope the same thing happens Tuesday.