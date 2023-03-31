Bee Moorhead of Texas Impact, the multi-faith advocacy organization that works with the Texas Legislature, spoke to our men’s group at church last weekend.

The discussion covered several of the issues and legislative topics before the Legislature. But we ended up talking about one for quite a while: the bills seeking to make gender-affirming care for children illegal in Texas, as well as the bills related to transgender athletic competition for children (such as House Bill 25) that say child athletes must compete as the gender with which they were born.

It was a nuanced discussion. One of our group noted the new policy by the World Athletics Council that bans female athletes who transitioned from male to female after going through puberty as a male from competing in adult female events, which is quite different than keeping children from competing against one another.

Near the end of our discussion, Moorhead noted, “Just think about the amount of time and attention this issue is taking in this state and others while there are so many more critical issues facing Texas citizens, such as, in Texas, having some of the worst records in health care insurance and care.”

What did she mean? First, it impacts a very, very small percentage of Texan families and children. And, as a Texas Tribune article noted, less than half of those participate in any form of athletics. Before puberty, one wonders if there are any real competitive advantages to either sex.

But the banning of gender-affirming care for children or teens is really a matter to be decided by a family. It is certainly not an easy or glib decision by parents trying the best they can to love their child in the ways that child wants or needs. Nor is gender-affirming care a fad.

As far as I have learned, there is no evidence that teenagers or young adults who have undergone that kind of care later wish that they had not done so. On the contrary, evidence abounds that children and teenagers struggling with those issues get teased, bullied and sometimes abused.

Another friend of mine conjectured that the horrible shooting in Nashville, in which the shooter was purported to be transgender, was due to her experience at that school, and whether she had been teased and bulled while a student there. That in no way excuses what she did, but it sure looks like her experience as a student there was a part of her motivation.

The huge irony is that many legislatures are also proposing a “Parents Bill of Rights” to give parents a say about what is taught in their children’s schools or is available in the libraries. The bill to make gender-affirming care illegal takes away parents’ rights. Most of the parents in favor of the “Parents Bills of Rights” would indeed go ballistic (pun intended) if a legislature considered legislation that would take away parents’ rights to have any say in their children’s education.

So again, why all the attention to this issue? Some say it is for children’s safety. If the Texas Legislature wanted to be consistent, then it should also propose taking guns out of homes where there are children, because far more children are being killed by guns than are supposedly “harmed” by choosing gender-affirming care.

No, you say, we cannot take away guns in houses where there are children? Because they are there to keep children and families safe? But the evidence is that they do not. More children are now killed by guns than in automobile accidents.

Is it fear? How many legislators or members of the public actually know families who have been dealing with this and have talked with them? I have only met one or two, and their stories are of deep love trying to do the best they can.

Has it become a fad of the right, yet another issue on which some compete to see how extreme they can go? Does it not feel like a legislative mob, piling on? Or is it because those families and children are a labeled and vulnerable small minority, whose size and purported danger to the general public in the public imagination is totally out of proportion to reality? Are they being made into scapegoats? If so, for what?

Children watch adults. Is all this even more permission to bully those who may be different?

I don’t know. But I do know that Texas faces huge issues that demand more attention from the public than they are getting, like health care, rural hospitals closing, climate change impacting Texas agriculture, lack of funding for teachers and schools that could give all children equal opportunities to learn, and lack of funding for services and salaries for people providing long term care to adults with intellectual disabilities and many senior adults.

You no doubt have your own list of priority needs.

Why this one? Why is gender-affirming care causing many to react in ways that directly contradict their concerns for family rights? Again, I don’t know, but I do know that each of those kids and each of their parents are also children of God, created in God’s image. I hope readers will ask themselves these same questions and urge legislators to step back, take some deep breaths, and resist rushing in to do things that would more likely harm children and families than help.