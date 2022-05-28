Bill Gaventa: Good for Beto!

As reported by The Texas Tribune from the news conference in Uvalde on Wednesday, after Gov. Greg Abbott spoke, Beto O’Rourke came forward, uninvited, and said:

“You are doing nothing. You are offering up nothing. You said this was not predictable. This was totally predictable when you choose not to do anything.”

Some of the Republican officials onstage quickly denounced O’Rourke. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz told him, “Sit down and don’t play this stunt.” Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick told O’Rourke he was “out of line and an embarrassment.”

And Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin gave the most colorful response.

“I can’t believe that you’re a sick son of a b—— that would come to a deal like this to make a political issue,” McLaughlin said.

If it was not a political issue, Gov. Abbott, Lt. Gov. Patrick, and Sen. Cruz would not have been there. In fact, to use Cruz’s language, it was a political stunt for them to be there. They are elected political officials. They should be there. And it is definitely a political issue. They would not be going to the National Rifle Association convention in Houston if it were not a political issue.

Texas political leaders have continued to enact looser and looser restrictions on purchasing, carrying and using guns at the behest of the NRA and other right-wing voices across the country.

Those are political acts, enabling the Uvalde shooter to buy an assault rifle right after his 18th birthday. It was a federal political act to let the ban on assault rifles in the 1990s expire, ignoring the fact that there were fewer mass shootings when the ban was in effect.

There have been refusals to enact more extensive background checks, to up the age limit for one to buy a gun, to require a license and to do common sense things like require insurance on guns. We do all those things for the right to drive.

All of our rights come with some form of boundaries or restrictions: the right to vote, the right to travel, the right to engage in commerce, the right to borrow, the right to work, the right to marry and more. Boundaries are sometimes legal, sometimes cultural. Just because we have freedoms does not mean anything goes.

When criminal tragedies like Santa Fe, Sutherland Springs and El Paso happen, these voices saying “don’t touch our guns” bemoan the “mental illness” of the young male shooters. Yet in most cases, there is no real evidence of mental illness. People who are mentally ill are more likely to be victims of crimes than perpetrators. No, the evidence points to people who are sane, and have chosen evil.

Steve Kerr, coach of the Golden State Warriors, noted that 90% of Americans favor stricter gun controls. That does not mean taking away guns. Driving restrictions don’t take away cars, except for some people who should not be driving because of age, physical ability, too many DWIs and frequent recklessness, all of them in the name of public safety, i.e. care for the common good.

If you are or have been a parent or grandparent, and you put yourself in the shoes of the families in these cities, the lack of effective political action makes their pain and loss even worse. Not doing anything in the name of freedom and rights ignores the rights of those families and those children, and all of us, to an equal chance of “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

What do we first do? Yehiel E. Poupko, a rabbinic scholar at the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Chicago, reflects in The Christian Century on the killings in Buffalo by recalling the admonition of Maimonides:

“All who join in that mourning — in that stand for human dignity — are summoned to be with the mourner. They are not summoned to deliver sermons. They are not summoned to say wise words of consolation, for there are no wise words of consolation in the face of the violation of human dignity. Rather, they are obligated simply to be with the mourner. That is the essence of comfort and consolation in the Jewish tradition: to sit with the mourner and to say nothing, so that the mourner knows that he or she is not alone in standing for the human dignity of their loved one.”

So, like Steve Kerr, forget thoughts and prayers. That phrase has become devoid of meaning for this clergyman by its facile use. If you pray, follow that prayer with action. Read about the families, the victims, the ongoing impact. Let us “sit with them” in whatever way we can. Forget the attempts to give too quick answers.

If we let the families and parents guide us, we will know what to do. It is not continuing to do nothing, nor to be held hostage by the gun lobby and NRA. It could be led by responsible gun owners and many Republicans, who also seem to be held hostage with 90% of us. Your reputation is being smeared by these crimes and gun permissiveness as well.

Yes, good for Beto. The usual political rituals after these tragedies need shaking up. It is on them. It is on all of us.

Former Wacoan Bill Gaventa is a clergyman and educator living in Austin.