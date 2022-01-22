Bill Gaventa: How I failed The Former Guy’s ‘Cash Blitz Day’

Friday

Guess what? Surprise! TRUMP CASH BLITZ DAY has been extended and reactivated!

OK, you get the idea. I’ll spare you further emails from the former president and his many minions. On Saturday morning, I was informed he was on his way to Arizona where, even earlier in January, I had turned down multiple opportunities to donate to enter a lottery for an all-expenses-paid trip to the big Trump rally.

Some of you may be on the same lists. Whether you are, whether you support this man in his quest for power and prestige, one question naturally arises: What conclusions can we draw from this frantic activity, one offering us everything from personal investment in the Trump hierarchy to the reading aloud of our names in a near-holy spectacle of adoration and love and messianic self-delusion? You can draw your own conclusions, of course. Mine?

Just reading the succession of bait lines conjures up the image of a spurned lover trying to get back into my good graces. Or maybe a “Saturday Night Live” routine that has gone on too long, one in which we got the joke early on and are, well, ready to move on to the next skit. (“More cowbell!”)