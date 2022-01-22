Bill Gaventa: How I failed The Former Guy’s ‘Cash Blitz Day’

More than a week ago, I decided to chronicle all the blaring, beseeching, beguiling headliner emails from Donald Trump and son Junior. Father and son seemed to crave my attention, enlistment and participation as if their very lives and fortunes — mine, too — depended on it.
I suppose I’ve had this coming. Don’t ask why, but I have this habit of actually filling out surveys I get from them and other political organizations, just to see if I encounter one that asks questions in a neutral way with a range of practical options available. So far, no luck.
The Tuesday before the former president’s big rally in Arizona where he claimed (falsely) that white people were relegated to the back of the line for COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics (irony of ironies), that he lost Arizona by tens of thousands of fraudulent votes (a falsehood nonetheless now fueling talk of “state election police”) and that Speaker Nancy Pelosi rebuffed his offer of 10,000 National Guard troops to control the “Stop the Steal” mob (despite the lack of any record of such a presidential offer), here’s what I got from The Former Guy via email:
8:18 a.m.: You are a top supporter. Why is your name not on a broadcast list for my big Arizona rally?
10:04 a.m.: Really big announcement in two days. I want to tell you first. Get on the list.
10:47 a.m.: C.O.N.F.I.D.E.N.T.I.A.L. Sign up to get CONFIDENTIAL Trump rally details.
1:32 p.m.: I have something BIG to share. Get on the list to hear it.
2:58 p.m.: Don Jr says you have been identified as one of my TOP SUPPORTERS in 2021 on our Confidential Donor File.
4:03 p.m.: Did you see my email? This isn’t like you!
4:47 p.m.: Thanks for being a TOP DONOR. Be the first in 2022.
6:33 p.m.: You are not going to believe this! Get on the Trump Announcement Priority List!
6:39 p.m.: I really need you to read this. Did you see my email about the 800% match?
8:33 p.m.: Why haven’t you signed up?
9:33 p.m.: You won’t want to miss this! Major Announcement in two days!
10:04 p.m.: You have to act! The only way to find out about the Epic Announcement is to get on the list.
Wednesday
10:04 a.m.: Isn’t it awful that the Democrats have gotten Twitter to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene?
10:28 a.m.: One hour to take my offer to be on the List! CONFIDENTIAL Rally Survey!
1:04 p.m.: Get your name on the List. We know you have always had my back. Final Chance. You must act today to get on the List.
1:32 p.m.: Last chance to claim your spot. You have failed to take action. Is that true? One day to get on the List.
4:03 p.m.: Missing. I was told your name was not on the List.
5:24 p.m.: One Day left. Your name could be broadcast at the rally.
7:32 p.m.: Get your name on the List. Final Offer.
8:24 p.m.: This is your Final Chance to get your name on the List.
9:34 p.m.: This is your Last Chance.
10:02 p.m.: This is your Final Chance.
Thursday, big announcement day
6:04 a.m.: This is the big announcement. I was not lying. This is TRUMP CASH BLITZ DAY. Increase you donation 10X.
Fifteen more emails at about the same intervals insist the first-ever “TRUMP CASH BLITZ DAY” is at hand, an enticement more worthy of a Texas flimflam artist with an oil well to sell than a former president of the United States of America.
Friday
Guess what? Surprise! TRUMP CASH BLITZ DAY has been extended and reactivated!
OK, you get the idea. I’ll spare you further emails from the former president and his many minions. On Saturday morning, I was informed he was on his way to Arizona where, even earlier in January, I had turned down multiple opportunities to donate to enter a lottery for an all-expenses-paid trip to the big Trump rally.
Some of you may be on the same lists. Whether you are, whether you support this man in his quest for power and prestige, one question naturally arises: What conclusions can we draw from this frantic activity, one offering us everything from personal investment in the Trump hierarchy to the reading aloud of our names in a near-holy spectacle of adoration and love and messianic self-delusion? You can draw your own conclusions, of course. Mine?
Just reading the succession of bait lines conjures up the image of a spurned lover trying to get back into my good graces. Or maybe a “Saturday Night Live” routine that has gone on too long, one in which we got the joke early on and are, well, ready to move on to the next skit. (“More cowbell!”)
I have discovered within myself deep wells of unexpected sympathy for the poor saps who must write these successive, desperation-filled emails. That’s not a career choice I would have made.
Trump computer programs that run “top-donor-lists-who-have-my-back” fodder quite obviously are not linked with those Trump computer programs pressing a “you-have-not-contributed-yet” strategy.
How on earth did I wind up being pegged as a Trump supporter, disciple or stooge? Is Trump so convinced the “liberal lamestream media” is so brimming with fake news that he doubts my own earlier columns right here in the Waco Tribune-Herald?
It’s high time I start unsubscribing from these lists aggressively, resourcefully and doggedly. Otherwise, the same cycle of cascading emails will swell before each and every Trump rally to come — and there’s absolutely no denying the determination of the man and his supporters, something we saw in not only dozens of spurious lawsuits to overturn the votes of fellow Americans in 2020 but also a violent 2021 insurrection to stop certification of the electoral vote tally.
What have I ever done to deserve this?
Former Wacoan Bill Gaventa is a clergyman and educator living in Austin.