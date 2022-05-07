Bill Gaventa: Join the battle in Ukraine — go solar

Awed at the Ukrainians’ courage?

Disgusted at the behavior of Putin and his troops?

Horrified by the images of random destruction and deaths?

Despairing that this is going to be a long war and aftermath?

Wish you could do something besides charitable donations to help the Ukrainians and to help the Europeans helping the Ukrainians?

We can. Go solar and buy as much energy from alternative sources as possible. That may seem anathema to Texas, but hear me out.

Russia is fueling its army and war with oil and gas money, much of it from Europe, which has become dependent on Russia for much of its fossil fuel energy even as Europe has led the way on adopting alternative forms of energy. To ask Germany and other European countries to cut off pipelines from Russia would be a major hit for their economies, homes and general welfare, unless they can find other reasonably priced sources of fossil fuels.

That’s where Texas comes in. If Texas, and the United States in general, had more oil and gas, we could sell to Europe to help them while they bear the major energy and refugee costs of this war; we should do that to help cut off the Russian spigot.

We could help by going solar- and wind-powered in as many ways as we can, so there is more supply to ship to Europe to replace what they need to wean themselves off Russian oil. For the years ahead, this would not hurt the Texas economy at all. In fact, major investments in alternative energy sources by individuals, businesses, municipalities and more, plus continued sales of oil and gas, would make the economy even more robust. Why aren’t there solar farms on top of the all the huge warehouses already in Texas with more built all the time?

Besides, it would help us do what we already have to do to face down the perils of the worst enemy we have created, climate change, whose destructive power will continue to grow unless we do thousands of individual and collective things to diminish its power. It would also provide time for oil and gas giants in Texas to transition into major providers of alternative energy if they have the foresight to do so.

So go solar, and wind. Buy that electric vehicle. Spend some money but save in the long run. And while we do so, know we are helping friends and allies who are much more directly impacted by an immoral and brutal war that has no reason for being.

It will take a massive effort to help Ukraine survive by stopping the Russia war machine. A massive response to take away the power of its oil and gas is one possible way to help.

Besides, it is totally in our own self-interest, if we want both our offspring and Ukrainian children to inherit a world that is safe for them to live in and one where democracies can flourish.

Simplistic? Perhaps. But once again a common enemy and threat can bring people together to do great things. Texas is in a unique position to help lead the way.

Former Wacoan Bill Gaventa is a clergyman and educator living in Austin.