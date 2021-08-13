Bill Gaventa: Just who has given up on personal responsibility?

As I write this, Austin has two ICU beds available. It is not much better in Waco, according to reports in the Waco Trib. I see posts by people whose parents have other severe illnesses and cannot find hospital beds. The numbers continue to rise. All the while, two state GOP fiddlers, among others, play away while the virus dances in delight: Sen. Ted Cruz and Gov. Greg Abbott.
Sen. Cruz thinks there should be no more mask mandates of any kind. Yet I have not seen one post from him urging everyone to get vaccinated, expressing any concern about the rapid rise of delta variant cases in Texas or providing any kind of a plan about how to deal with this latest surge. But that is about what I have come to expect from him. He sees his public pulpit as a means to oppose common sense, using his position in the Senate primarily to draw attention to himself. “I can be more conservative than you,” is his only goal.
Gov. Abbott should be smarter. He is, after all, responsible for effecting policy in the state of Texas. So rather than worry about a virus that is on a stampede, he is more worried and fixated on trying to eliminate the miniscule outbreak of bad ballots by making it harder to vote and easier for the GOP to stay in control. Evidently, public responsibility is not the same as personal responsibility.
Thus, if you want to eliminate a few bad or fraudulent ballots with a massive hammer, why is there not similar massive effort to mobilize the state to keep its citizens healthy and public gathering places as risk-free as possible? If state legislators can be arrested for supposedly running from their responsibilities, what about public officials for evading theirs? Which evasion is leading to lives threatened and lives lost? Next thing you know, Abbott will be blaming the rise of infections on the Texas Democratic legislators migrating back from Washington, D.C.
But if you want to talk more seriously about personal responsibility, especially when it comes to outlawing mandates by public school systems, think about what is being said. The message is that it is totally up to the parents to take responsibility for whether their children wear masks or not. If you then want to be consistent, it is totally up to the parents whether or not their children learn, whether or not their child gets sick in school from any kind of disease. (If you did not want them to get sick, you should not have sent them to school.)
The message, in other words, is that school system administrators and teachers really don’t have any responsibilities, because what happens in school is all up to the parents. If parents sent their children with chickenpox or measles to school, does the school have no responsibility to other children or parents? Would it not be the personal responsibility of the parents what their child spreads to others?
Now spread that same logic to attendance rules, behavior rules, driving rules, athletic participation rules, cheating and plagiarism rules, extracurricular activity rules, and dress codes. The list could go on, including concluding that what children learn or their academic grades are solely the parent’s individual responsibility.
That, of course, is a position that no teacher, principal or school administrator with any kind of heart or moral backbone could take. “You, the governor,” they might say, “are telling us that we should not act on what we consider the best interests of all the children in this class, school or community. You are not even saying we can do what we think best. You are saying that school systems can be held liable by the state for implementing and enforcing mask mandates. You, who sit in Austin, and do not know the context in our particular school or community?”
All for the sake, apparently, of making sure the governor is immune to any attacks from the right. Or for the sake of his public relations battle with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to show which GOP governor has the best chance of receiving Trump’s blessing or inheriting his followers.
Common sense and traditional policy have long said that both schools and parents are responsible for the welfare of a community’s children. Both need to do what they think is right and best for their children. The huge irony is that in an age when parents seem quite willing to hold schools responsible for anything that happens to their children that the parents don’t like, the governor is putting that responsibility on the parents, and on himself, for what happens with the virus.
Who is going to be held liable when children who were not protected in the best ways possible start getting sick, and especially when some of them start dying? If one classmate gets sick, and then others follow, then can the other parents hold the parents of that first child responsible? They can’t hold the school responsible because the governor has taken that out of their hands.
Maybe then the governor will be held responsible by the parents of very sick or dying children. If you think that is not fair, remember, he took responsibility away from schools and put it on parents, who will not, I guarantee you, let it stay there.
Children are not legally responsible or liable adults. This angry grandfather of a 10-year-old in a Texas public school would simply ask that the adults in the room — the governor, school systems and parents — do their best in every community to act in the way they consider most responsible and right for the children in their care.
If it varies from place to place, so be it. The virus will settle the question of who is right or wrong.
Former Wacoan Bill Gaventa is a clergyman and educator living in Austin.