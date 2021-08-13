Bill Gaventa: Just who has given up on personal responsibility?

But if you want to talk more seriously about personal responsibility, especially when it comes to outlawing mandates by public school systems, think about what is being said. The message is that it is totally up to the parents to take responsibility for whether their children wear masks or not. If you then want to be consistent, it is totally up to the parents whether or not their children learn, whether or not their child gets sick in school from any kind of disease. (If you did not want them to get sick, you should not have sent them to school.)

The message, in other words, is that school system administrators and teachers really don’t have any responsibilities, because what happens in school is all up to the parents. If parents sent their children with chickenpox or measles to school, does the school have no responsibility to other children or parents? Would it not be the personal responsibility of the parents what their child spreads to others?

Now spread that same logic to attendance rules, behavior rules, driving rules, athletic participation rules, cheating and plagiarism rules, extracurricular activity rules, and dress codes. The list could go on, including concluding that what children learn or their academic grades are solely the parent’s individual responsibility.