Bill Gaventa: More listening required to make sense of summer of unrest, concern and violence

In the spirit of civil dialogue and earnest debate, I offer a few observations on Hoover Institution scholar and author Victor Davis Hanson’s Wednesday column in the Waco Trib, “Demonstrators out to destroy all they didn’t create.” Let me say first there are parts with which I firmly agree. I don’t believe property damage, violence or injuries, either to or by protesters or police, can be justified. They can sometimes be understood but not justified. I also agree there are people connected to the protests who have used them as cover to damage or to hurt. Just as much of this, if not more, comes from right-wing extremists as leftists bent on havoc.
In short, both extreme ends of the political spectrum need to be vigorously condemned by both presidential candidates and both parties.
My first real question is about facts. Mr. Hanson states, without citation, that “So far, hundreds of police have been injured, dozens of people have been killed and we have seen billions of dollars in property and collateral damage.” That got me curious. I went looking. The best data I could find is that between 27 and 30 people have been killed in violence spinning out of demonstrations this summer, but a case-by-case examination of these by veteran journalist Philip Bump in the Washington Post on Aug. 27 notes that “where a suspect or perpetrator was identified, they were almost never part of the protest movement.” I could not find reliable data on the number of both police and protesters injured. I included both because there have been many injuries to protesters through the use of force (rubber bullets, tear gas, etc.) deployed as tactics of disbursement, not reactions to protester violence. The best damage figures I could find related to the more than 2,000 protests in the United States since the May 25 death of 46-year-old former Texan George Floyd range from $700 million to 1.2 billion.
Second, the implication was that these were all related to Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers when in fact new rounds of protest have been touched off by other killings involving what some argue is unnecessary use of force by police, including Breonna Taylor (a 26-year-old African-American emergency medical technician shot to death in her Louisville apartment during the execution of a no-knock warrant); Jacob Blake (a 29-year-old African American shot in the back multiple times by a Kenosha police officer — and in front of Blake’s three children); and now Daniel Prude (a 41-year-old African American who died from suffocation after he was held fast by police officers in Rochester). Furthermore, the protests that erupted this spring come after others in recent years involving yet other incidents involving questionable actions by police involving people of color.
Third, Mr. Hanson starts by saying, “It’s hard to tell what the current revolutionary violence in our major cities is all about.” After exploring some possibilities, he postulates these reasons at the end:
The point of the mob is to wipe out what it cannot create. It topples what it can neither match nor even comprehend. It would erode the very system that ensures it singular freedom, leisure and historic affluence. The brand of the anarchist is not logic but envy-driven power: to take it, to keep it and to use it against purported enemies — which would otherwise be impossible in times of calm or through the ballot box.
My questions about this conclusion first involve wondering what kind of evidence there is for that diagnosis. The second involves the lack of differentiation equating peaceful protesters and a “mob” of anarchists. A majority of the protests and protesters are, ironically, calling for fair and just use of law and order, raising a legitimate question: Why do so many black people fall prey to undisciplined police officers? Third, Hanson’s analysis could be applied just as equally to the armed militias showing up at demonstrations, including the anti-government boogaloo movement and others at the opposite end of the political spectrum.
A paradox of our times is that the anarchists on both ends are more alike than they are different.
My suggestion: We go back to how Hanson started. Yes, “it’s hard to tell what it’s all about.” I believe we have a lot more listening to do before we know all the answers and, from what I have read, there are multiple reasons that motivate people to be involved in demonstrations, most of them honorable, just as there are multiple reasons to be concerned about protests that turn to violence or vandalism. We must be able to identify and condemn irresponsibility and injustice no matter the person or role of the people involved and whichever part of the political spectrum they come from.
Former Wacoan Bill Gaventa is a clergyman and educator living in Austin.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!