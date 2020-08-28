Bill Gaventa: My two cents go to those interested in real solutions amid American upheaval

So what’s a patriot and concerned citizen to do?
Let me put my cards on the table, face up. Most of my life I have voted Democratic, though not always. I have given some very modest financial support to some candidates, and also written to, or called, the White House, senators, congressmen and congresswomen and state elected officials to express opinions or concerns.
What’s the most concrete result of doing all this? Answer: In this election season, multiple emails per day from the entire political spectrum asking, begging, pleading and cajoling for more money in amounts from $3 to $500. Many disguise themselves as surveys to ask my opinion, only sometimes with neutrally worded questions. I fall for them, partly because I want to see if I will ever get to finish and submit one without being asked for money. I never donate through those emails, but my refusal to do so means I am never sure my opinions actually get recorded.
Occasionally, I get pieces of mail with a survey, usually from the Trump Re-election Committee. I fill those out too, mostly to mess up their questions by writing in answers that were not included in the multiple choice list they put in front of me. In fact, I had to write a compliment at the end of the last one because it had the least biased and leading question of any I have received.
There are usually anywhere from 5-10 emails per day from Donald Trump, Joe Biden and Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas. What’s remarkable about the GOP emails is they state I am “one of Donald Trump’s most loyal followers.” Cornyn regularly offers me a seat in his inner circle of top 100 supporters. On the last day of the Republican National Convention, he offered me a chance to buy (oh, well, donate) one of 250 spots in the group “Lone Star Patriots for Trump.” Neither of them, of course, would enable a commoner like me to get anywhere near an inner circle.
More cards on the table: I have watched only parts of both conventions, mostly because I go to bed earlier. But I do follow them with lots of reading by commentators from both progressive and conservative news perspectives. If there’s anything that will draw me closer to a candidate, it is honesty and a balanced assessment or critique, which is one of the reasons I appreciate the editorial page of the Waco Trib.
So that’s why I cannot stomach the fact that the GOP is trying to scare the bejezus out of us, especially about things that are simply not true, or to label those who would like to see a more functional government as “socialists” or “Marxists,” counting on the electorate not to know what those actually mean. I was spurred to write this essay when one of John Cornyn’s emails, addressing me personally, declared this:
Need evidence of what’s at stake this election? Look no further than cities run by Democrats across the country.
Chaos and crime has filled the streets of Portland, Seattle, Atlanta, and Chicago... to name just a few. The Left’s response: “these are peaceful protests.”
Bill, there is nothing peaceful about vandalizing small businesses, there is nothing peaceful about intimidating homeowners, there is nothing peaceful about stealing.
I agree that vandalizing small businesses, stealing and intimidation are “not peaceful,” but chaos and crime have not filled the streets of all these cities. Most of the protests have indeed been peaceful, but they don’t get the publicity. And there’s no mention of the proven acts of vandalism, violence, fire and murder that have been perpetrated by young white men or members of far-right extremist groups. Nor any word about the intimidation or unnecessary force used by police that sparked the protests and, in some cases, inflamed them. The horrible murder of the policeman in Oakland, cited by Vice President Mike Pence as “an example” of what Democrats condone, was in fact done by a white member of the right-wing, anti-government boogaloo movement; the police station fire in Minneapolis set by a young white man; and this week’s murders on Kenosha streets by an out-of-state white boy trying to play militia and guardian of the police.
Part of my professional career has involved working with people who are labeled at times as “acting out.” A more typical example in everyday life might be what happens when a parent tries to quiet or discipline a child who is throwing a tantrum. What I know is that anger or force used to stop that tantrum usually escalates it, and so the vicious cycle builds like a spiraling hurricane.
So I wonder why tear gas is used to disperse a peaceful crowd exercising the fundamental right to protest. I keep looking for the examples where the police ally with the protestors, saying: “We will safeguard your right to peaceful protest but we will stop and arrest anyone causing violence or property damage. And assuming there is none, you can stay as long as you like.” Even harder to find are police unions willing to say, “Yes, we have to figure out ways to stop unwarranted killings, especially of black men. Or encourage police to be just as opposed to militias carrying semi-automatic rifles as they would be if any of the protestors did the same."
We are becoming, it seems, a people who have to shoot first, with bullets or words, and then ask questions later, and, much later, actually begin to listen and, as the Bible says, “Look at the log in our own eye.”
That’s where I end up as a patriot and concerned citizen. We cannot expect all protests around us to be peaceful and nonviolent if police and security forces are not expected to be disciplined as well. Denial on either side adds fuel to the fires. Denial that the problem exists is just wishful and delusional thinking. The candidates that get my respect, loyalty and the few pennies I have are the ones inviting others to a figuratively large kitchen table where things can be talked through, where some real listening happens and where fearmongering and denial are not being served. And where you don’t have to pay up to know you are heard.
Former Wacoan Bill Gaventa is a clergyman and educator living in Austin.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!