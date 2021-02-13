Bill Gaventa: Partisan surveys pick your wallets, not your brains

If you take an interest in politics, my guess is your email inbox has suddenly changed and the number of emails asking for money has radically decreased. That in itself is a refreshing blessing.
Yet those emails that do persist pretend to solicit my opinion. Sure, before the 2020 election I also got them via snail mail, and from all points on the political spectrum. Occasionally, I filled them out, online or on paper, then sent them back, mostly out of anger at their obvious lack of sincerity. They often started with some kind of assertion about valuing my opinion. In the case of those from Sen. John Cornyn and President Trump’s campaigns, it was clear they didn’t know who I was or care. Despite my sentiments to the contrary, I found myself in clubs like the 100 Top Supporters or the True Trump Patriots. They sometimes counted me as one of their all-time backers. How on earth does that happen?
Flattery like that makes — or should make — most of us suspicious.
The design and wording in these missives revealed not so much an interest in my opinion but an affirmation of someone else’s. After semi-sincere introductions, they proceeded to ask questions in language anything but politically neutral. Questions framed issues in ways that clearly defined their political opinions. It’s what savvy judges in courts of law dismiss as leading questions. Here’s one I got several times from the Republican National Committee a week ago:
“Do you agree that the Green New Deal would be terrible for America?”
“Do you agree we must FINISH the Wall?”
“Do you agree the Republican Party should continue to protect 2nd Amendment rights so that the Radical Democrats can’t take away guns from law-abiding citizens?”
Especially ludicrous, given what Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell considers one of his biggest achievements over the last four years:
“Do you agree Republicans should work to stop Democrats from packing our Courts with Liberal Activists?”
This latest survey, however, started with a question that would have been simply laughable if not such a clear example of the polarizing labeling rampant in our times: “What do you identify as?” You might think the multiple choices would be Republican, Democrat, Independent, Libertarian or Other. But no, the choices were: Republican and Socialist.
Now, on the hard-copy surveys, I could at least object to the questions, write in other answers and simply try to be a cog in that wheel of assumptions and stereotypes. But you cannot do that in an online survey. God forbid anyone actually ask an open-ended question, then let you write what you actually think.
A third point guaranteeing anger is this whole exercise, regardless of which side such surveys represent, pressing John Q. Public for money to make sure these partisan views are upheld and that our “side” wins. Besides demonizing the other side with abandon, this is surely the second greatest aberration of modern politics: Influence depends on money, which means a completely unlevel playing field exacerbated by excessive voting restrictions for those who can least afford to buy in. (And brace yourself for even more restrictions from the 87th legislative session now percolating in Austin.)
My wish for 2021: Some congressman or senator will send a survey addressed to all of his or her constituents, one neutral in tone, balanced in multiple-choice options. It will say, “We want your political affiliation because we want to hear from across the spectrum.” And it would not ask for money but assure us of the compiled results. Or, better yet, it will say: “We will talk about all this at the next town hall meeting.” Remember those?
Any survey by a politician, party or even political action committee should indicate an interest in listening and learning, not preaching and telling, to ensure the societal healing our nation so badly needs and to craft nuanced decisions drawing from all perspectives, all viewpoints. The only logical option regarding those who continue to dispatch surveys both pretentious and presumptuous to the extreme: “Return to sender.”
Former Wacoan Bill Gaventa is a clergyman and educator living in Austin.