Bill Gaventa: Partisan surveys pick your wallets, not your brains

“Do you agree that the Green New Deal would be terrible for America?”

“Do you agree we must FINISH the Wall?”

“Do you agree the Republican Party should continue to protect 2nd Amendment rights so that the Radical Democrats can’t take away guns from law-abiding citizens?”

Especially ludicrous, given what Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell considers one of his biggest achievements over the last four years:

“Do you agree Republicans should work to stop Democrats from packing our Courts with Liberal Activists?”

This latest survey, however, started with a question that would have been simply laughable if not such a clear example of the polarizing labeling rampant in our times: “What do you identify as?” You might think the multiple choices would be Republican, Democrat, Independent, Libertarian or Other. But no, the choices were: Republican and Socialist.

Now, on the hard-copy surveys, I could at least object to the questions, write in other answers and simply try to be a cog in that wheel of assumptions and stereotypes. But you cannot do that in an online survey. God forbid anyone actually ask an open-ended question, then let you write what you actually think.