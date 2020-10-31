Bill Gaventa: Pause and thank the real patriots of 2020

This morning I opened my email to 95 messages. Ninety of them were from politicians, political parties or friends of politicians, many of whom assume they know me personally. The other five were from news organizations I subscribe to and a favorite new thoughtful commentator, Heather Cox Richardson. Since I was an American Studies major and she is an American historian, I am very glad for a voice that puts issues in historical perspective.
Evidently Sen. John Cornyn of Texas and President Trump still believe I’m one of their strongest supporters. Donald Jr., Eric and Laura Trump do too, with an occasional note from Melania. I don’t know why I haven’t gotten anything from Ivanka and Jared. Perhaps they’re too busy making money from their non-White House activities.
It seems a calamity erupts every day on the campaign trail. One day Mitch is leading, the next day he’s being slammed. Polls go up, then down: Oh, no! He’s collapsing! She’s gaining! Rachel Maddow predicts this. Someone wants my opinion. Will I pledge online to vote for this candidate or that? All leads to a request for donations or more donations. I never knew $5 or $10 could change a whole campaign.
Worst of all, emails from multiple politicians from multiple states inform me that big, bad outside money is helping their opponents which, of course, is hard to read without a smile, knowing full well they would not complain were outside money helping them. What I do know is that an obscene amount of money has been spent on this election. It will likely amount to several billion dollars — enough to help a whole bunch of small hospitals or school systems or municipalities with extra COVID expenses.
When I open Facebook, it’s almost worse with vitriol in the comments section of almost any political post, none of which I can even be sure is from real people. Thank God I don’t do much Twitter.
It makes me yearn for those “socialist” countries like the United Kingdom, which limits the amount of money candidates can spend, bans political advertising and limits the time period to 25 days, giving all candidates free time on TV to explain their vision and platform. By some estimates, our campaign has been going on at least 600 days. Whatever, we need bipartisan agreements that bring some reason and order into our hyperactive system.
Ironically, the bipartisan agreements we do have are the only thing that makes our system really work. In the face of all the false claims about voter fraud and election engineering, what gives me hope is that I hear both Republican and Democratic officials, from the federal government to states to localities, talking about all of the work they have done to make election systems safe and secure this year. One of the blessings of early voting is that each system gets to iron out any unexpected kinks in the earliest days so that systems run remarkably well. Many more states, including Texas, will also have a paper trail this year.
But it’s the bipartisan work at the polls that keeps everyone on his or her toes. All of the poll and election workers I’ve ever encountered consider their roles a civic, patriotic, even sacred duty to help each person vote as he or she wishes. Republicans, Democrats, independents and bipartisan organizations serve as poll watchers, watching one another as well as the process before them.
It isn’t flashy work. It doesn’t make headlines. But they’re there. And authorized to do so — bipartisan armies of low-paid workers and volunteers who sit in the same rooms and make the systems work every time an election comes around. They think. They watch. They work. They talk. They count. They may argue, but it is refereed. They correct. They get corrected.
They won’t make the news because they don’t make noise. They are the real militias that protect our democracy. If the armed kind had any sense, they would volunteer too and learn how and what works.
For that, election volunteers deserve our deepest gratitude and loudest applause. That’s who ought to be celebrated, no matter who wins or loses. I won’t miss my 95 emails from my newest best friends. But we should not miss saying thanks to those whose names we will most likely never know.
Former Wacoan Bill Gaventa is a clergyman and educator living in Austin.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!