Bill Gaventa: Pause and thank the real patriots of 2020

When I open Facebook, it’s almost worse with vitriol in the comments section of almost any political post, none of which I can even be sure is from real people. Thank God I don’t do much Twitter.

It makes me yearn for those “socialist” countries like the United Kingdom, which limits the amount of money candidates can spend, bans political advertising and limits the time period to 25 days, giving all candidates free time on TV to explain their vision and platform. By some estimates, our campaign has been going on at least 600 days. Whatever, we need bipartisan agreements that bring some reason and order into our hyperactive system.

Ironically, the bipartisan agreements we do have are the only thing that makes our system really work. In the face of all the false claims about voter fraud and election engineering, what gives me hope is that I hear both Republican and Democratic officials, from the federal government to states to localities, talking about all of the work they have done to make election systems safe and secure this year. One of the blessings of early voting is that each system gets to iron out any unexpected kinks in the earliest days so that systems run remarkably well. Many more states, including Texas, will also have a paper trail this year.