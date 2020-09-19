Bill Gaventa: Political hatred whipped up by both parties growing tiresome

The other meme clearly assumes that all Trump supporters are perhaps irredeemable. Using the words “these” or “those” with “people” is like waving a red flag at me. I have worked in the arena of disability for most of my career. Far too many historical movements that led to oppression, killings and terrible institutionalization began with those words, couched just like that, assuming that one trait of their character or one aspect of their story utterly and wholly defines who they are in totally negative terms. The labels get even worse when sometimes justified by religious voices assuming to bear the judgment of God.

Moreover, since I am not connected to many groups at “radical” ends of the political spectrum, I fear that these are pretty tame compared to what’s being spewed out across social media and beyond.

Both are just too predictable, easy and lazy.

Predictable, because we assume if the other side thinks this, then we are justified in doing so as well.

Easy, because they’re not asking me to think, just to react in outrage. It does not take a lot of thought or creativity to create emails or memes like these. We are thus supposed to think the issues really are that simple.