Bill Gaventa: Supreme Court, you can do better

To the justices:
I am writing to express my great dismay at your essential failure to make a decision Wednesday night to stay the new law in Texas related to abortion. I know that you will be dealing with a challenge to current law by Mississippi in this term, but this decision last night, without a hearing, puts this into very dangerous territory.
First, it caves to the cynicism of the Texas Legislature and governor. To write and sign the law the way they did, they are essentially taking no responsibility for the law, since they cannot be sued. How is that even a modicum of legislative and executive responsibility? It was done so you could say these new procedures are confounding.
Second, it makes abortion, a right under Roe v. Wade, all but illegal in Texas, for very few women will know they are pregnant before six weeks. We all know that women of means will simply go to another state while poor women, 25% of whom in Texas have no health insurance, cannot afford that luxury. Given that fact, I wonder if the provision about an anti-abortion citizen’s right to sue anyone who “aids or abets” a woman getting the procedure will result in the following scenarios:
Suing airlines who sell a woman a ticket to leave the state, or a gas station that fills her car?
Suing an internet service company in Texas through which she searches for options?
What about a mail or package service that delivers pills?
Can a man who rapes a woman sue her if she tries to get an abortion?
Could any number of a legislator’s constituents sue the legislator if someone finds out there was an abortion in his or her family and they knew about it?
Third, and most horrifying, the law creates incentives for a system of citizen vigilantes and abortion bounty hunters in one of the most sensitive arenas of individual and public health care. How can that even be legal under the Constitution? If you allow this kind of provision, what is to prevent legislatures around the country from passing laws about other kinds of citizen action for which other citizens are the ones rewarded to report on them? If they wanted just to protect children, why not pass similar laws for child abuse? Is that not a recipe for chaos, or for a state like the former East Germany? It will make the political divisions in this country even more extreme and violent.
I have worked in the arena of disability all my life where abortion is a very controversial subject. My perspective was permanently shaped by a single Roman Catholic mother with a profoundly disabled child who stood up at a conference years ago and said, “Tests showed my child was going to be very disabled. I asked my priest what I should do. He of course repeated the church’s position about right to life. So, I carried my child to term, and the church disappeared. My child had a right to life, but he also had a right to living.”
I do not like abortion either, but the “right to life” movement and the callous politics that have accompanied it have no credibility without advocating and creating the kinds of birth control education that would prevent unwanted pregnancies as well as the after-birth systemic supports that would support a decision to carry a fetus to full term.
Texas has passed a cowardly law that shuts its eyes to citizens taking the law into their own hands. Your failure to put a stay on the law, until much more extensive review, or until you decide on a plan that more directly deals with Roe v. Wade, is just as cowardly. A Supreme Court that makes decisions in the hidden hurry of the night will simply be promoting making that same kind of decision about abortion for thousands of women.
Opting not to decide is a decision with potential unprecedented consequences. You can do better.
Former Wacoan Bill Gaventa is a clergyman and educator living in Austin.