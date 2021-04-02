Bill Gaventa: The politics of entitlement

“Why,” we might ask? “Because we are trying to protect against voter fraud,” even if has been proven to be virtually non-existent.

It is, of course, blatantly obvious, and so stated by people like Ted Cruz, that the real reason is that otherwise the GOP will not stand a chance to win in future elections. Fear trumps principle, pun intended.

In other words, “We are entitled to stay in power. We represent the “true” (i.e. white) America.” We should not have to work hard to pull our party’s positions and popularity up by its bootstraps. We should not really have to compete with others on the public stage. You should not question our right to tell lies on social media about what is going on. You should not try to make gun rights and ownership the equivalent of the right to drive, with training, registration, and insurance. And most importantly of all, you should not question the most important value of all, the right to make a financial killing off of the barely liveable wages that we pay many of our “essential workers.”

If America’s core values are life, liberty, and the equality of opportunity, with justice for all, then this sense of entitlement is heresy, claiming privilege and position over equality of opportunity, power over justice, and the importance of some lives over millions of others.