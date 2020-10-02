Bill Gaventa: What Joe Biden should have said about law & order

When an entire race of Americans must teach their sons in childhood to be very careful around police lest they get manhandled or worse in otherwise typical police-citizen encounters, we have a problem with laws being unequally applied. When far too many black men are brutally treated by police, and sometimes killed, it simply adds to the distrust of police in the very communities where that trust is most needed.

Law and order counts on people to respect and obey the law, and for police to do the same. We have laws that respect and honor the right to peaceful protests. Why is it that there have been so many instances of police over-responding to crowds with excessive force? Why have not more of the police said, “We are clearly here to support your right to protest, and to prevent people of any political persuasion from provoking or goading others into harmful or destructive acts.”

Laws need to be administered equally and justly, without being influenced by racial stereotypes or prejudice. That’s the only way you build trust between citizens and police. Laws that have built-in structural inequality need to be changed, such as local ordinances that have restricted where people can live, others that make it harder for some to register to vote, or vote, period.