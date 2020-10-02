Bill Gaventa: What Joe Biden should have said about law & order

Mister Moderator, my opponent has stated that I am not in favor of law and order. If I can state my case without being interrupted, let me do so.
Here’s the deal. I am unequivocally in favor of law and order. To say that I support violence or property destruction of any kind is simply wrong. It is also wrong to say that the political left has been responsible for all of the violence that has happened this year since the murder of George Floyd. A high percentage of the acts of vandalism or violence has been perpetrated by right-wing groups or others not associated with the demonstrators.
I can understand the reasons why extreme frustration leads to violent acts at times, but it still ultimately diminishes the cause for which people are protesting, and that is true of both the left and the right.
Laws are crucial to a civilized society — that is, one ruled by law and not by the whims of dictatorial leaders. All the African Americans I know are people who desperately wish for communities where laws are followed but also justly administered. The idea that all Americans have equal standing before the law has not been the case in our past when some are codified as second-class citizens, or in the present when minorities are targeted by police in what some insist are inordinate percentages compared to their population. Certainly the percentage of minorities in prison because of minor drug charges, compared to that of whites, is but one example. Stop-and-frisk policies are another.
When an entire race of Americans must teach their sons in childhood to be very careful around police lest they get manhandled or worse in otherwise typical police-citizen encounters, we have a problem with laws being unequally applied. When far too many black men are brutally treated by police, and sometimes killed, it simply adds to the distrust of police in the very communities where that trust is most needed.
Law and order counts on people to respect and obey the law, and for police to do the same. We have laws that respect and honor the right to peaceful protests. Why is it that there have been so many instances of police over-responding to crowds with excessive force? Why have not more of the police said, “We are clearly here to support your right to protest, and to prevent people of any political persuasion from provoking or goading others into harmful or destructive acts.”
Laws need to be administered equally and justly, without being influenced by racial stereotypes or prejudice. That’s the only way you build trust between citizens and police. Laws that have built-in structural inequality need to be changed, such as local ordinances that have restricted where people can live, others that make it harder for some to register to vote, or vote, period.
For laws to be obeyed, in other words, they must be administered in an orderly and just process. In a court, a “call to order” is a call to listen, and to follow an orderly, pre-determined process of argument and discussion. It counts on authorities to act in an orderly way just as much as it counts on citizens doing the same.
The same thing is true in the public square. People can be justly detained or arrested for disorderly actions and be held accountable for them. But where is the same level of accountability for authorities who engage in disorderly conduct? I hear most protestors pleading for police and others, such as armed militia members, to be held to the same standards for orderly and disorderly behavior. If organizers pressing for racial justice are to be held accountable for “bad apples,” the police need to do the same.
Speaking of self-appointed armed militias that show up to protest or to counter other protestors, some states outlaw them completely. In others, an armed private militia which seeks to parade and demonstrate in a public area may see its members subjected to arrest on a variety of charges, including disturbing the peace, discharging firearms, even violating riot statutes. Thus, when an armed militia and others take over a state capitol building, such as we saw in Lansing, Michigan, this spring, why is this not also seen as illegal and disorderly conduct by those in charge of maintaining law and order?
So, yes, I am firmly in favor of law and order in this country — law and order that treats everyone equally and justly.
As I said at the beginning, laws are publicly authorized codes of conduct which, justly and equally administered, lead to orderly communities and societies. You need everyone’s buy-in and trust in that equal treatment.
Thus, if we want law and order, let’s start right now with this debate. Both of us agreed on the rules the debate would follow. The sponsors assumed that we would respect them in an orderly, dignified process that gives us equal opportunity to speak and to listen. My opponent has flagrantly violated that agreement, as he has so many agreements made with businesses and governmental organizations.
If he wants to have a debate, then give him a chance right now to follow the rules. Otherwise, as moderator, you are the keeper of the peace and judge. You should call this debate out of order because of his conduct and have the bailiff come and remove him from this public space.
Former Wacoan Bill Gaventa is a clergyman and educator living in Austin.
