Bill Gaventa: Whittling away election madness in balm of Goliad

There is a balm in Goliad.
To escape all the hype of the final days of the election, we went to Port Aransas with our grandson. Beautiful weather, great trip, dolphins, alligators and sea turtles. Our grandson won the jackpot on a party fishing boat for the largest fish. (Not very big… they weren’t biting, but hey, he won!)
We had driven down through Southeast Texas. Lots and lots of Trump signs, particularly on ranches, with some Biden/Harris signs in the towns. Now we were going home to Austin on Election Day. Just after a nice picnic lunch at the state park in Goliad, population 1,829, I filled up the tank and we set out for the rest of the trip.
Except Granddad messed up: I put diesel in the tank by mistake. We stopped for a stretch of roadwork just north of town; suddenly the car sounded and acted as if it were having a major seizure. Soon I began calling: AAA, son and daughter-in-law, others.
AAA was going to be over an hour. Across U.S. Highway 183 was a Church of Christ being used as a polling place with shade trees and picnic tables out front. My wife and grandson retreated there. I pulled out a folding chair and sat in the shade of the car, hunkered down, waiting for the cavalry.
By chance, my daughter-in-law asked, “You didn’t put diesel in the car instead of gasoline?” That got me thinking. I called the gas station. She was right. There was no separate button for diesel. I had pushed the Grade 87 button but picked up the wrong hose. Evidently it’s not supposed to fit the tank but it did. So my son set out from Austin to pick us up.
Meanwhile a man and his wife in a small truck stopped and offered help. He told me the best auto repair place was in nearby Victoria. “Just had my truck there… they’re great.” Offered to take us somewhere. Gave me his number and said call: “We only live 15 minutes away.”
Then another. And another. Poll workers across the road were super hospitable to my wife and grandson, offering water, use of the bathroom, places to charge a phone. While I was on the phone with the repair shop and Enterprise Rent-a-Car, a county constable drove up. Since I now knew the probable cause, I might have gotten all kinds of kooky looks, but everyone had some story about someone in their family doing the same thing.
“Looks like you have it figured out,” the constable said. “Anything I can do?”
“Yes, sir, if possible, would you mind taking some of the luggage that needs to go with my wife and grandson over to them on the other side of the road in your truck?”
“Sure, glad to.”
The AAA guy arrived. While he was loading the car on the back of his truck, another guy who offered to help on his way south into Goliad came back, stopped, and said, “Here, I got you this water.” The wrecker driver hightailed it to Victoria so we could get there just before closing. The owner of the garage gave me a ride after closing the shop to Enterprise. The call center said they had a Camry. There were no cars available when I got there. But before closing time at 5:30, a Mini Cooper came in. I was soon on my way home.
What could have been a horrible day proved strangely calming. Here we were in Southeast Texas, Trump/Pence Country, with one stranger after another stopping to help. Nobody talked about the election. It was the best of what we call “small-town neighborliness,” except this time it was to a stranger from Austin. Each Good Samaritan displayed no red or blue passions, was never in too much of a rush on this crazy election day. Life went on. People helped people, did their own jobs with skill and grace, changing a roadside disaster into an experience of blessing and presence.
By Wednesday afternoon, I was rested and headed back to Victoria to get my car. As I drove through the countryside, listening to bulletins of late-arriving election returns amid reports of national division, anger, confusion and hurt, I kept returning to the day before in a very different place in America. If we all started out vigilant for folks whose journeys have been halted by an accident or a stupid decision, and offered to help, how might our communities be so much better? How might our focus shift from division to unity, from stereotypes to shared stories, from fear to providence? I’m not sure. But on Election Day, there was a balm in Goliad.
Former Wacoan Bill Gaventa is a clergyman and educator living in Austin.
