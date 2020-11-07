Bill Gaventa: Whittling away election madness in balm of Goliad

Meanwhile a man and his wife in a small truck stopped and offered help. He told me the best auto repair place was in nearby Victoria. “Just had my truck there… they’re great.” Offered to take us somewhere. Gave me his number and said call: “We only live 15 minutes away.”

Then another. And another. Poll workers across the road were super hospitable to my wife and grandson, offering water, use of the bathroom, places to charge a phone. While I was on the phone with the repair shop and Enterprise Rent-a-Car, a county constable drove up. Since I now knew the probable cause, I might have gotten all kinds of kooky looks, but everyone had some story about someone in their family doing the same thing.

“Looks like you have it figured out,” the constable said. “Anything I can do?”

“Yes, sir, if possible, would you mind taking some of the luggage that needs to go with my wife and grandson over to them on the other side of the road in your truck?”

“Sure, glad to.”