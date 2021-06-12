Bill Goss: Home-field excellence at MCC

Last week, the McLennan Highlanders baseball team made National Junior College Athletic Association history by being the only team in recent years to dominate the national tournament with no losses. It has been 38 years since MCC last won the tournament, a sign of just how difficult it is to triumph over the best junior college programs in the nation. But the team’s hard work under the skillful leadership of Coach Mitch Thompson and his staff paid off, and they brought home the national championship.
The team was impressive in its performance and in how the players represented the college and Waco. I was proud to attend the national tournament and I was even more proud to hear the frequent comments from Grand Junction fans about the outstanding conduct of the McLennan players — how polite they were, how kind they were signing autographs for their younger fans and how proudly they stood for the national anthem. They represented our community with excellence, both on the field and off.
Even if you are not a huge sports fan, it is hard to ignore the character education shaped by a winning program like the one we have at our community college. This experience of being part of something bigger than themselves will change these young men forever in a positive way.
I remember well joining the McLennan baseball program as a player in 1971, when it was in its infancy — we had great talent, a great new coach in Rick Butler and a tremendous will to win. However, we had no home field, so our vagabond bunch made our way from one borrowed diamond to the next as we attempted to carve out a successful niche in the highly competitive world of JUCO baseball. It was a hard way to start. A year or so later, work began on the McLennan baseball field at the edge of campus by the Bosque River.
A dozen or so years after that, Coach Butler brought home the college’s first national baseball championship. In the years since, excellence has been the defining characteristic of McLennan Highlander athletics.
Several months back, the McLennan Community College Foundation launched an ambitious fundraising campaign to give the baseball and softball fields a competitive advantage with the addition of artificial turf and lights. In addition to important upgrades for the fields that currently struggle with poor drainage and no lights, the planned changes will expand the college’s ability to host tournaments, high school and college playoffs, and youth camps. According to a recent Perryman Group study, these improvements will have significant annual economic impact on the Waco economy and will give Waco another point of pride for visitors to our city to enjoy.
This initiative is not just about having pretty fields or McLennan’s ability to win championships. What really matters is that the McLennan Community College programs, unlike many four-year programs, mean opportunity for young people who would not be able to attend college without a scholarship and a chance to play the sport they love.
I hope you will join me in supporting this communitywide effort to level the playing field for the McLennan program and for generations of student-athletes to come, while bringing numerous economic opportunities for our community.
To contribute to the Home Field Advantage campaign for MCC field improvements, please contact the MCC Foundation at kpatterson@mclennan.edu or 299-8606.
Bill Goss is CEO of South Central Industrial Properties of Texas Inc. He played baseball at McLennan Community College in 1970-71.