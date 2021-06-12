Bill Goss: Home-field excellence at MCC

Last week, the McLennan Highlanders baseball team made National Junior College Athletic Association history by being the only team in recent years to dominate the national tournament with no losses. It has been 38 years since MCC last won the tournament, a sign of just how difficult it is to triumph over the best junior college programs in the nation. But the team’s hard work under the skillful leadership of Coach Mitch Thompson and his staff paid off, and they brought home the national championship.

The team was impressive in its performance and in how the players represented the college and Waco. I was proud to attend the national tournament and I was even more proud to hear the frequent comments from Grand Junction fans about the outstanding conduct of the McLennan players — how polite they were, how kind they were signing autographs for their younger fans and how proudly they stood for the national anthem. They represented our community with excellence, both on the field and off.

Even if you are not a huge sports fan, it is hard to ignore the character education shaped by a winning program like the one we have at our community college. This experience of being part of something bigger than themselves will change these young men forever in a positive way.