Bill Mahon: Our colors demand union as much as allegiance

This Memorial Day comes at hopefully the end of a major pandemic and the rejoining of our citizens in a near-normal environment of activity. I pray that during this past year in our state of limbo we as a nation paused to appreciate all that we have and give true thanks to those who have protected it for us these last nearly 250 years.

Memorial Day is about honoring those who sacrificed all their tomorrows for your everyday. So your everyday in some way should be a Memorial Day – even if only to gaze skyward at me and say “Thank you” because those who sacrificed are in every stitch of my cloth. What holds me together in the toughest of times is their courage, their willingness to die to protect me and you and this nation as a whole.

For those who choose to burn me: You exercise a right lent to you by many who perished giving you that right. You choose to show your ignorance by insulting the very system that gave you the right to insult it. The flag represents our nation and what you as a citizen make of it during your allotted time using the considerable rights and freedoms at your disposal.

I am your flag. I am not to be worshipped. I am not to be disrespected either as I represent those who chose to protect me, thus protecting all of you. So many perished while doing so.