Bill Mahon: Our colors demand union as much as allegiance

I am your flag.
I stay on the pole above you day and night through it all. In good weather and bad. In the day and the darkness. I am heavy these days and weighed down with sadness as I observe what goes on in the streets and in the halls of America.
I carry the red in my stripes to dignify the blood shed from the very formation of this nation until today and will every tomorrow we have service men and women on duty.
I wear white to indicate the pride in which they serve. The purity of their souls, serving you, protecting you abroad, away from their loved ones.
In the corner you see the blue, indicating the water, the oceans that border our great nation. It is called the union. Within the union are 50 stars and they are numbered for each state or commonwealth or republic as it joined the union to become a part of the United States of America. That union holds us together as a nation.
These days, even on sunny days, I am soggy wet. I am wet from the tears of the souls who have perished fighting to defend this nation over the ages since it was created. I carry the sweat of today’s active-duty men and women who serve in harm’s way and those serving here at home in needed duties.
It’s no easy task being your flag. Around the globe, I represent you in good times and in bad. In public I represent the actions you the individual choose to do. You show the world what an American is and people look at me when you are great or when you are atrocious. They speak to me. I hear their words with pride or with humility and disgrace. It all depends on you.
This Memorial Day comes at hopefully the end of a major pandemic and the rejoining of our citizens in a near-normal environment of activity. I pray that during this past year in our state of limbo we as a nation paused to appreciate all that we have and give true thanks to those who have protected it for us these last nearly 250 years.
Memorial Day is about honoring those who sacrificed all their tomorrows for your everyday. So your everyday in some way should be a Memorial Day – even if only to gaze skyward at me and say “Thank you” because those who sacrificed are in every stitch of my cloth. What holds me together in the toughest of times is their courage, their willingness to die to protect me and you and this nation as a whole.
For those who choose to burn me: You exercise a right lent to you by many who perished giving you that right. You choose to show your ignorance by insulting the very system that gave you the right to insult it. The flag represents our nation and what you as a citizen make of it during your allotted time using the considerable rights and freedoms at your disposal.
I am your flag. I am not to be worshipped. I am not to be disrespected either as I represent those who chose to protect me, thus protecting all of you. So many perished while doing so.
This Memorial Day put your flags out, raise them on your poles. Put your flag pins on and your patriotic ball caps on. Say thank you to a veteran. But this year be different. Leave them on throughout the whole year if you dare. This year be a proud American no matter where you are or what you are doing. This year be a citizen America can be proud of.
Lighten my load. Make these threads hold no more tears. Make my colors bright in the sun again and stand tall when you see me. Make the world proud we are in their midst. Don’t just be from America. Be American.
Vietnam veteran Bill Mahon, who served in the Army from November 1968 through January 1989, led community efforts to keep the Waco veterans hospital open and later served as McLennan County’s veterans services officer.