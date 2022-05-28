Bill Mahon: Reflecting on ‘flavors of freedom’

We all sense it: an uneasy feeling when something just isn’t right and our memory warns us about it. Such feelings are usually triggered by any little thing that jogs our memory. And for veterans it comes around on anniversary dates of active-duty events. It could be war-related but not necessarily.

For many it’s the buildup to holidays such as Memorial Day, Veterans Day or the Fourth of July when our nation’s colors are most appreciated.

There’s a saying I wish I wrote but I didn’t. It was scribbled by a Marine during the 77-day siege at Khe Sanh, Vietnam. Supposedly written on a C-Rations container for a visiting reporter, it goes: “Freedom has a flavor the protected will never know.”

As a veteran I sit and watch the antics of some in our nation today and the saying could never be truer. I see disrespect, dishonor and outright acts of traitors toward our country from both politicians and regular folks alike.

When you vote as a politician against the “will of the people” you represent, you have betrayed them. You are in definition a traitor to those who put you in office. This is directed at all politicians, not those of one party. It does not necessarily preclude working with others to build consensus toward solutions, but it demands our concerns at least be folded into those solutions.

I’m asked many times: “If you had to do it all over again, would you?” Without hesitation, my answer is: “Yes, for my family, my neighbors and my country as I believed in it.”

This Memorial Day I ask — no, I dare — each of you to look inward and ask if your actions this whole year were worth dying for. Ask yourself: “If your children were on active-duty service, would you be doing what you are?”

We’re all entitled to say and print and believe what we wish because of the sweat and blood of members of our armed forces, past and present, regardless of color, race or creed. Those in the military were not always volunteers, but when they served and died, they died as patriots. This Memorial Day I ask all to remember not only those patriots you knew but the tens of thousands you did not.

I ask again: “Are you worth dying for?”

For those agitators in the riots erupting across our nation, whether they spilled out into the streets and torched police cars and businesses after George Floyd’s death or stormed the U.S. Capitol to block the will of the people: Regardless of the reason, you are not worth dying for. The Constitution did not give you the right to destroy anybody’s property or perpetuate violence. You are the criminals. Period. And if any politician at any level encourages your criminal activity before or during such riots, they are traitors to their constituents, the Constitution and the nation.

This epistle did not end in my heart as it began. I was going to share how special days of the year trigger memories for many veterans. Instead it triggered my anger at our nation’s reckless politicians and the decisions they make, from our so-called “president” with his incoherent border policy and botched withdrawal from Afghanistan to town councils defunding police or abusing COVID-19 shutdown policies. Today’s politicians have forgotten a basic rule: You were never elected to a throne. You were elected and loaned a seat of authority to represent us, The People, with our wishes, not your grand ambitions.

Many will disagree with my letter today. You are welcome. I helped give you the right to refute it.

Vietnam veteran Bill Mahon, who served in the Army from 1968 to 1989, led community efforts to keep the Waco VA hospital open and later served as McLennan County’s veterans services officer.