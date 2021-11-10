Bill Mahon: Veterans freed us to do other civic good

This was a unique year for me and it impacts my thoughts as we approach Veterans Day. Just last week, a friend from my Army service days in Vietnam stopped by my home for a few hours. We had lunch and thoroughly enjoyed our all-too-brief time together. Given our twilight years, we knew it would be the last time we’d see each other. We resolved to call and text each other faithfully.
Labor Day weekend marked the 50th anniversary of my return from Vietnam. Some might say, “So what?” I respond: “I never anticipated leaving Vietnam and making it back home. And if you must know, that experience has never left me.”
So this Veterans Day I will feel more special inside myself, I guess — more confident of my rising to the occasion long ago.
Yet Veterans Day is not just about wartime veterans. It’s a day to say thank you to every man and woman who served, regardless of when or where, whether in peacetime or war. No matter what the politicians or news media tell you, the enemies of our nation are always out to malign or ridicule or test our way of life.
This year we need to consider more fully the world around us and the hellish places to which we dispatch our service members. Consider the hot, the cold, the dry and the wet, often downright miserable places they’re ordered to. Yet most respond to every mission with pride, hardiness and dedication.
And remember: These guys and gals are the only barrier between our nation and foes declared and undeclared, foreign and domestic. Our nation’s strength and the endurance of freedoms guaranteed by the Constitution count on military resolve, might and fidelity. One day a year is little to ask to show gratitude in the simplest of gestures.
Sure, a community parade is great, even if veterans usually put it together, pay for it and then have to march in it. Free meals at restaurants are a nice gesture and, over the years, I admit to indulging myself in a couple. Yet I’ve actually heard some boneheads brand veterans beggars and moochers for taking up the offer.
Community get-togethers with a band and speechmaking are, of course, great for politicians as well as veterans. But I really think year-round handshakes, earnestly worded thank-yous and hearty welcome-homes count most with us.
When you thank a veteran for his service, realize you’re thanking him for his time spent freezing, sweating, being scared, being brave, going to ungodly places and not knowing if he will return in one piece. Thank veterans for the support of their families, too, because each veteran gives up the comforts of home to serve in harm’s way.
Given all the animosity across our land, American pitted against American, let’s use this Veterans Day to reunite our nation. Let’s recapture some of the American pride so robust after the 9/11 attacks. Invite those who don’t love this nation to find a better one — but remember: Those who disagree with your politics may also love this nation. And for those young and idealistic folks among us, consider military service. Whatever else, it may convince you to better appreciate our nation, our freedoms and, yes, our responsibilities to one another.
Me? I love the United States, its diverse culture, multitude of people and military. I believe every day should be both Veterans Day and Memorial Day in spirit. Every day tens of thousands of service members are on duty around the world. Every day at least 1,500 veterans among us die. Each gave a part of his or her life at some point so your life could be happy and safe. And remember: Veterans sacrificed so the rest of us could engage in our liberties, fulfill our civic duties and demonstrate mutual respect for one another — not declare war on one another.
Vietnam veteran Bill Mahon, who served in the Army from November 1968 through January 1989, led community efforts to keep the Waco veterans hospital open and later served as McLennan County’s veterans services officer. He led efforts to erect the Enduring Freedom monument in Lacy Lakeview, recognizing the sacrifices of police officers, firefighters and other first responders after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.
