Bill Mahon: Veterans freed us to do other civic good

This was a unique year for me and it impacts my thoughts as we approach Veterans Day. Just last week, a friend from my Army service days in Vietnam stopped by my home for a few hours. We had lunch and thoroughly enjoyed our all-too-brief time together. Given our twilight years, we knew it would be the last time we’d see each other. We resolved to call and text each other faithfully.

Labor Day weekend marked the 50th anniversary of my return from Vietnam. Some might say, “So what?” I respond: “I never anticipated leaving Vietnam and making it back home. And if you must know, that experience has never left me.”

So this Veterans Day I will feel more special inside myself, I guess — more confident of my rising to the occasion long ago.

Yet Veterans Day is not just about wartime veterans. It’s a day to say thank you to every man and woman who served, regardless of when or where, whether in peacetime or war. No matter what the politicians or news media tell you, the enemies of our nation are always out to malign or ridicule or test our way of life.