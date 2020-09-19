Bill Whitaker: Amid protests and politicking, relevant police reforms await scrutiny, dialogue

Sadly, summer has aggravated tensions, widened differences and hindered meaningful dialogue. Mason last week filed a lawsuit against the city of Waco alleging that he was driven out of the profession he loves after he became an outcast within the department for his outspoken views on race and community relations. (City officials thus far have no comment.) Meanwhile, today’s Pray for the Police Rally in Waco seems more an effort to round up votes for Republican candidates than any earnest appeal to God. The prayer rally via the Republican Party Facebook page touts the presence of celebrated McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara, inspiration for the aging lawman in the 2016 film “Hell or High Water,” by championing McNamara’s perceived merits in our community: “taking out the trash in McLennan County, fighting to keep us safe!”

Ultimately, society must collectively consider its own prejudices and leaps to conclusions, as many of us do after yet another shooting in an increasingly volatile environment. Take Jacob Blake, for instance. If he indeed resisted arrest (and he might well have, though no police body-camera footage appears to exist), did he deserve to be shot? If so, how many times? Two? Four? Seven? More? Did police exhaust all other reasonable means of subduing him, such as physically restraining him? Or does that matter if you don’t obey a police command? Social-media trolls spread a rumor that Blake raped a child. It’s not true, but what if it were so? Did he then deserve to be shot in the back? How many times would suffice for his alleged crime? Did he get what he had coming to him, whatever the allegation? Somewhere amidst these questions and answers we can find the problems that confound not only equitable administration of just law enforcement but society in living up to the ideals of justice for all.