Bill Whitaker: Are you worthy of teamwork in space mission?

Let’s face it: The past two years have shown America at its 21st century worst. Some of our neighbors put partisan fealty over common sense and allowed a deadly virus to fester and mutate among us, becoming deadlier and even more contagious. Some of our neighbors who once claimed to be constitutional originalists now reveal they’re so over the Constitution when elections deemed free and fair by dozens of state and federal courts failed to bow to their demands and reinstate their guy.
Yet there’s good reason to look up.
Blue Origin billionaire Jeff Bezos this month shot into suborbital space 90-year-old Canadian actor William Shatner, famous as Captain James T. Kirk on the TV series “Star Trek,” which ran from 1966 to 1969. Ironically playing off his role in arguably the scariest episode of “The Twilight Zone” 58 years ago, Shatner joked just ahead of his 11-minute flight above West Texas: “I’m planning on putting my nose against the window [in space]. My only hope is I won’t see someone else looking back!”
This followed by a month billionaire and aviator Jared Isaacman’s chartered, three-day spaceflight for himself and three other Americans, selected as much for their virtues and courage as their backgrounds. Providing stellar services from Earth: billionaire Elon Musk, lately Californian-turned-Texan, and his SpaceX team, some of whom we in Central Texas call neighbors, given their rocket-testing facilities in McGregor. Goal: putting aloft the first crewed orbital mission with no professional astronauts aboard.
Too many billionaires? Too much P.T. Barnum in space? Maybe. Yet against all else in our headlines, they radiate high-flying prospects with the brilliance of the evening star. Like a “Star Trek” script Gene Roddenberry could only dream of, the Blue Origin and SpaceX teams demonstrated faith and confidence in science and themselves; legitimate concern over climate calamity now burning up the American West and threatening coastal viability; and the importance of teamwork for the collective good.
In a Netflix documentary series on the SpaceX flight, Musk deals with trolling questions of billionaires investing capital in space: “I think we should spend the vast majority of our resources solving problems on Earth. Like, 99 percent-plus of our economy should be dedicated to solving problems on Earth. But I think maybe something like 1 percent, or less than 1 percent, could be applied to extending life beyond Earth. Think about a future where we’re a spacefaring civilization and a multiplanet species.”
At least some locals grasp this vision. When Waco and McLennan County officials last month voted to contribute $6 million to SpaceX’s planned rocket production facility near its earthshaking (literally) McGregor-based rocket-testing hub, city leaders did so on the condition that SpaceX partner with the Mayborn Museum and a revamped city of Waco Bledsoe-Miller center to promote science programs for youths. The idea: Set them on the path to promising careers of the 21st century.
Only the other day in an H-E-B parking lot I encountered a young couple, one wearing a T-shirt that read: “Nuke Mars.” As one of them, a SpaceX employee, explained, the shirt slogan acknowledged Musk’s predilection for off-the-wall solutions possibly compelling better solutions — in this case, detonating nuclear bombs over Mars’ ice caps to release sufficient carbon dioxide and water to render the red planet more hospitable. My reply: “Oh, like ‘Total Recall’ with Arnold Schwarzenegger!” Well, yes.
Shatner has not only gotten the most publicity in all this lately but shown a readiness to mix it up, Musk-style, with the public via Twitter. When someone asked why conspiracy peddlers were insisting that his brief trip was faked like the 1969 moon landing, he snapped: “I’m sure it serves some purpose in their twisted thinking. I assume that thinking all the photos from all the different people who were there and the news teams that covered it being part of some big conspiracy is easier to believe than the truth.”
Someone lamenting the hateful comments tweeted at Shatner wondered how he “put up with the haters.” To which Shatner wittily tweeted back: “You have to feel sorry for silly people. Besides, if I am engaging them on Twitter, their family can escape out the back door!” And when a fan expressed amazement that Shatner is 90 years old and asked what he would do for an encore at age 100, the actor tapped Musk’s own space-travel ambitions: “Move to Mars? I could age slower.”
Yet Shatner summed up in almost Shakespearean Captain Kirk style just what he saw at risk upon staring out the Blue Origin capsule window at the thin layer of planetary atmosphere, “this comforter of blue” that protects on Earth all we know and all we love (or should know and should love) from death and void in the endless, merciless vacuum of space: “(Y)ou’re looking into blackness, into black ugliness … There’s the blue down there, and the black up there … Is there death? I don’t know. Was that death?”
In later interviews, while noting he’s been on Earth longer than most of us, Shatner condemned eternal bickering over whether global warming will happen: “We’re there.”
The privately funded crew sent into orbit by SpaceX (and beyond the orbit of the International Space Station) is equally inspiring: 38-year-old billionaire entrepreneur Jared Isaacman, self-made in the great American tradition; 41-year-old Lockheed Martin data engineer Chris Sembroski, an Air Force veteran; 51-year-old community college professor Sian Proctor, now the fourth African American woman in space; and childhood cancer survivor Hayley Arceneaux, at 29 the youngest person in space.
Granted, none of Isaacman’s crew has displayed quite the poetry over Earth’s fragility that Shatner has. Maybe it’s because he’s steeped in so much of our cultural past, even if through interpretive scripts ranging from “A Town Has Turned to Dust” to “The Intruder” to “Judgment at Nuremberg” to “Star Trek.” Still, Sembroski gets close: “When you look up at the sky, you dream about being among the stars. When you’re with the stars and look down, you dream about being back on the earth.”
And there’s something wonderfully American in Proctor’s giddiness in the Netflix documentary on the crew’s six months of training as she tearfully recalls her late father’s work for NASA monitoring Apollo space flights from a tracking station in Guam. Yet Sembroski yields the most important lesson for mere Earthlings: “We know not all of this is going to be fun. Some of this is going to be uncomfortable. But we are all singularly focused on making sure we are successful as a team and a crew together.”
That’s good advice for any team bracing for travel through time and space. Given the vastness, hostility and uncertainty of the beyond of which Captain Kirk speaks, each of us would benefit from such wisdom as members of a spacefaring mission manning a precious blue orb hurtling through space at 67,000 miles per hour — the better to discipline ourselves for not only the good of everyone aboard but also the survival of our species on the only home we currently have.
Bill Whitaker retired as Waco Tribune-Herald opinion editor in 2020 after a career of nearly 45 years as a reporter, editor and columnist in Texas journalism. He blogs at thedailybillblog.blogspot.com.