Bill Whitaker: Are you worthy of teamwork in space mission?

Yet Shatner summed up in almost Shakespearean Captain Kirk style just what he saw at risk upon staring out the Blue Origin capsule window at the thin layer of planetary atmosphere, “this comforter of blue” that protects on Earth all we know and all we love (or should know and should love) from death and void in the endless, merciless vacuum of space: “(Y)ou’re looking into blackness, into black ugliness … There’s the blue down there, and the black up there … Is there death? I don’t know. Was that death?”

In later interviews, while noting he’s been on Earth longer than most of us, Shatner condemned eternal bickering over whether global warming will happen: “We’re there.”

The privately funded crew sent into orbit by SpaceX (and beyond the orbit of the International Space Station) is equally inspiring: 38-year-old billionaire entrepreneur Jared Isaacman, self-made in the great American tradition; 41-year-old Lockheed Martin data engineer Chris Sembroski, an Air Force veteran; 51-year-old community college professor Sian Proctor, now the fourth African American woman in space; and childhood cancer survivor Hayley Arceneaux, at 29 the youngest person in space.