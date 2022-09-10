Bill Whitaker: Can educators trust Texas CRT bill author Bryan Hughes?

For the past year, Texas public school educators and school board members have been caught in the cultural crossfire over something called “critical race theory,” even though Texas Senate Bill 3, the 2021 legislation emboldening parents to angrily confront school leaders, never defines or even mentions critical race theory. In June, an armed octogenarian who conducted a long-winded tirade over CRT and other perceived sins at a Granbury ISD board meeting even threatened school officials in charge.

Which is why the Aug. 1 explanatory comments before the State Board of Education by the CRT bill’s author, Sen. Bryan Hughes, an attorney who is white, Republican and part of the upper echelon of the Texas Senate, may set some Texas parents and educators straight about the Senate’s stated intent (as opposed to ulterior motives) in this legislation — and what can and should be taught in classrooms about the ever-volatile issue of race and racism, a topic that unfortunately remains as American as apple pie.

“As you know, the bill is very clear,” Hughes said of Dallas-based board member Aicha Davis’ contention that the bill in fact left everyday educators confused, even fearful. “The bill says we will not teach that one race is superior or inferior to another, that one sex is superior or inferior, that members of one race or sex, by virtue of their race or sex, are guilty of the sins of their fathers. That’s all the bill said. But you’re right. There was so much heat around the bill and so much misinformation, it did scare a lot of people.”

And when El Paso-based board member and curriculum expert Georgina Pérez pressed Hughes to take the law’s language requiring teachers to cover all perspectives in a given incident, without deference to one or another, and to apply that dictum to the 2019 massacre in which a 21-year-old Allen man went gunning for Hispanics in El Paso, Hughes stressed the bill did not demand one “morally equate evil with good,” only consider in this case the perspectives of, say, first responders, victims and victims’ family members.

And in an exchange with Black Democratic Sen. Royce West, who for decades has struggled to add the African American experience to Texas school curriculum, Hughes stressed that while the state now bans teaching the controversial “1619 Project” published by The New York Times, including its wrong-headed, fiercely disputed contention the American Revolution was fought primarily to preserve slavery, teachers are welcome to teach the arrival of the first slaves to America in the year 1619. The two senators even discussed legislation next year to clarify confounding aspects of Senate Bill 3 as well as an earlier CRT bill, House Bill 3979.

All this is critical for teachers, principals, school trustees and parents to know as some educators are no doubt experiencing anxieties this school year over whether some student will go home and give his or her parents a fractured account of what the teacher taught or whether some parent driven by pent-up political impulses will feverishly contort the idea of teaching America’s racial struggles into a sputtering soapbox rant before the local school board about Marxism and historical revisionism.

Bills of a feather

Yet educators shouldn’t delude themselves. The so-called CRT bills are similar to what some argue are state voter suppression bills passed during the same period. They’ve been spawned through rank-and-file Republican howls over a lost election as well as the white grievance that now grips the entire party. Peruse the summer 2022 Republican Party of Texas convention platform: It deems illegitimate the 2020 election of Joe Biden, presses for repeal of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and seeks a public referendum on secession from the United States.

All this right-wing rage invites deep reflection because the Republican Party of Texas platform, which also condemns CRT, doesn’t define critical race theory any more than HB 3979 or SB 3 did. School officials stress time and again that complicated critical race theory — which argues racism isn’t solely an individual matter but a societal one perpetuated through laws, ordinances and policies crafted by both government and commerce — isn’t formally taught in public schools but through upper-level college courses where the intellect is presumably sufficient and mature enough to properly digest it.

Yet, sure, critical race theory as a reflection of “systemic racism” quite naturally and correctly informs the teaching of U.S. history in public schools. Arguing against teaching of systemic racism means banning from classrooms and student minds everything from the infamous three-fifths compromise involving slave populations crafted at the 1787 Constitutional Convention, to the 1857 Dred Scott court opinion that ruled U.S. citizenship doesn’t apply to people of African descent, to Texas’ all-white Democratic primary elections in the 1920s, ’30s and ’40s, designed to keep Blacks from voting.

Some in school dustups argue that critical race theory is afoot when any white student expresses guilt and shame over class lessons regarding race. However, Hughes told the State Board of Education that such complaints pivot on the teacher, the student and the individual circumstances.

“We still teach that really bad things were done by people of particular races,” he said. “And it may be that, in teaching those things, students may feel guilty about it. That happens. What we’re saying is, you don’t say, ‘Little Johnny, Little Jimmy, you should feel bad because of what your forebears did.’ Teaching history? Absolutely, the difficult things, the hard things — we definitely teach those things. We just don’t teach that they were correct, that one race is superior to another.”

‘Lost Cause’ shadow

That’s a fine but important line. Our state has spent more than a century under the beguiling spell of self-delusion inherent in the “Lost Cause” narrative spun by unrepentant Southern secessionists. It assured generations of white Texans the cause of the Confederacy assumed by their ancestors was one of honor, chivalry and Southern tradition, not the horrific enslavement of fellow human beings. Only three years ago did the State Preservation Board finally vote to remove a “Children of the Confederacy Creed” plaque from the State Capitol. For nearly 60 years, it informed Capitol visitors that slavery was not the cause of the Civil War in which some 620,000 Americans from the United States and the Confederacy perished.

Make no mistake: The present critical race theory rancor draws from the same motives that generated the Lost Cause indoctrination that paved the way for everything from statues of Confederate heroes in town squares to that bloated saga of a benign, put-upon Southern aristocracy, “Gone with the Wind.”

I wouldn’t say the State Board of Education broke in a spirit of kumbaya and e pluribus unum after Sen. Hughes’ admittedly helpful remarks. The struggle over race continues. During public commenting, some Texas residents pressed vigorously for greater racial and ethnic inclusion in the curriculum then under revision, especially the role of Asian Americans. Others expressed honest concern that some weighty political, religious and philosophical concepts added to primary-grade curriculum would overwhelm students who, as one mother put it, can barely negotiate tying their shoes.

Still, board member Davis notched the day as a victory of sorts in that Hughes was now on record clarifying the intent of Senate Bill 3, to which besieged educators can now refer. That’s useful given that further disputes will likely erupt over critical race theory. Even now, a month and a half after Hughes’ remarks, doubts remain if only because so many parents, educators and journalists remain confused between a fair reading of the law and ongoing campaign blather. During a Sept. 1 meeting, the State Board voted to shelve controversial plans to overhaul social studies curriculum amid parental protests but agreed to have Texas Education Agency staffers tweak current curriculum to ensure compliance with Senate Bill 3. One big concern: keeping teachers out of hot water.

Unfortunately, the real problem is that many of Sen. Hughes’ fellow Republicans find CRT useful as a way to rile up the base in political campaigns. No less than Gov. Greg Abbott has hitched his reelection wagon to racially fueled resentment by promising a “parental bill of rights,” including expanding “parents’ access to course curriculum and all material that is available in schools.” He announced this in January while reveling in his signing of not one but two bills “banning CRT in Texas public schools” in 2021.

If one needs a definition of the word “irony,” it’s Abbott ordering a task force to study teacher vacancies across the state two months after announcing this parental bill of rights. Testimony by school officials before Texas House and Senate committees this past summer stressed that the pandemic tug-of-war over safety measures amid culture wars over such issues as CRT and campus library books is fueling an exodus from public schools of everyone from child nutrition specialists to superintendents. That means more expense from taxpayers to provide inducements for teachers just to stay on the job.

Conclusion? When teaching anything on race or racism, play it straight. Invite classroom discussion but act the solemn, judicious and Socratic moderator in highlighting clashing perspectives of the era. Avoid dubious classroom exercises such as that staged a year ago by the Robinson ISD history teacher who asked a Black student to stand on a desk during a lesson on the U.S. slave trade to better illustrate a human auction. And hope and pray your local school board members are profiles in courage and not quivering masses of jelly when challenged by some irate Johnny-Reb-come-lately.

That said, after more than a century of little significant resistance, the Lost Cause narrative could sure use a good ideological challenge or two.