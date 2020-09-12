Bill Whitaker: Can we learn from our recent pandemic history?

Which conjures another telling local moment: when Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver, hosting a weekly coronavirus briefing on July 1 amid rising case counts, hospitalizations and deaths in McLennan County, sought to drive home the dangers of viral spread for those who are young and less likely to be physically impacted by COVID-19. At one point he began to choke in emotion: “We need to take this seriously, especially younger people. You need to be taking it seriously because of what can happen if you give it to your parents and grandparents. This morning I was on a Zoom meeting with a group of leaders in our community, and one of our outstanding staff members from the Waco-McLennan County Health District was talking about the experience she has on a regular basis doing contact-tracing calls when she’s talking to people who have tested positive.

“She said the vast majority of people she talks to feel an overwhelming sense of guilt about the people they have exposed to the disease after contracting it,” the mayor recalled. “They’re so concerned about having exposed parents and grandparents or others who are vulnerable. They’re not that concerned about themselves but they’re scared. They’re scared that they will cause someone they love to get very sick and even die. And they usually say, ‘I knew better. I just wanted to see my friends. So I did. Now look at what I’ve done.’ Please think about that and take it to heart. I know that you have loved ones that you don’t want to bring this disease home to. It is up to each of us to keep that in mind every single day we’re facing this pandemic. And we’ve got to get used to it because it’s going to be with us for many months.”