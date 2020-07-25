Bill Whitaker: Civil rights icon John Lewis taught America, Waco courage, optimism

“But I think John also knew that the law of physics where for every action there’s a reaction also applies to politics. And as frustrated as he could be, as passionate as he could be against the erosion of civil rights, what he really wanted young people to do was never, never, never take for granted the progress we’ve made or lose hope that we can make it even better.”

“It was very much in keeping with the philosophy and the discipline of nonviolence — how not to become immobilized by fear,” Lewis said. “None of us wanted to be arrested. No one wanted to be beaten. But we had to go on in sight of the possibility of being arrested, in sight of the possibility of being beaten, in sight of the possibility of being killed. I think during those early years, some of us were prepared to die for what we believed in. When we were marching across that bridge from Selma to Montgomery, I really did think I was going to die on that bridge and that was going to be the last march. But I determined that I wasn’t going to become bitter, I wasn’t going to become hostile. And you go on, it’s part of the faith in God Almighty and faith in your fellow man that somehow, some way, it’s all going to work out in the end.”