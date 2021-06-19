Bill Whitaker: ‘Critical race theory’ is latest lightning rod in Texas

State Sen. West and WISD Chief of Staff DeBeer are right. In an age when more of us are eager to cherry-pick from a history that some of us desperately want to define and justify our race, religion or tribe, teachers trying to do their jobs in a fiercely polarized society face a treacherous minefield not only in what they highlight and interpret (with student input) but also in how they use history as relevant context for events of today. Imagine explaining to someone else’s kid the sometimes violent, statue-vandalizing summer 2020 protests focused on former Texan George Floyd’s brutal death by Minneapolis police or the disgraceful Jan. 6 spectacle of an American president encouraging supporters to employ violence in halting congressional certification of Electoral College results in his opponent’s favor. Good luck, teachers.

All this happens amid an equally disorienting national backdrop. Last week Congress passed a bill making Juneteenth a federal holiday with the Senate approving it unanimously. The bill’s author, African American Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas, incredibly claimed its passage represented our “racial divide crumbling.” The same week Republican Sen. Tom Cotton and his Capitol Hill allies reintroduced a bill to prohibit use of federal funds to teach the 1619 Project. To quote Cotton: “Activists in schools want to teach our kids to hate America and hate each other using discredited critical race theory curricula like the 1619 Project. Federal funds should not pay for activists to masquerade as teachers and indoctrinate our youth.” And when a notorious QAnon-indoctrinated congresswoman who compared Capitol Hill mask-wearing rules to the Holocaust walked back the comment last week, New York humorist Paul Rudnick was waiting to pounce: “The fact that Marjorie Taylor Greene, at 47, had to visit the Holocaust Museum in DC (as a publicity stunt) to announce that the Holocaust was bad is why our schools should teach critical race theory: Imagine what else Marjorie doesn’t know.” All of which conjures up an impassioned plea Morgan Craven, policy director of the San Antonio-based Intercultural Development Research Association, made to state senators this spring: “Racism and sexism and discrimination are real. They are real in this country and they are real in this state, and to have a bill that says teachers cannot discuss certain concepts is dangerous for a lot of students and teachers in this state who need to be able to discuss that, not only for the current events that are going on right now but as part of their social studies curriculum.” (Craven was a briefing attorney for then-Texas Supreme Court Chief Justice Wallace Jefferson, descendant of a former slave who served on the Waco City Council after the Civil War.) And here’s something reassuring from Gov. Abbott as he signed House Bill 3979 into law last week: “House Bill 3979 is a strong move to abolish critical race theory in Texas, but more must be done. The issue will be added to a special session agenda.” Guess who’s running for re-election in Texas as Trump Mini-Me?