Bill Whitaker: Democrats’ walkout exposed poison pills in GOP election bill

When Democratic lawmakers, one by one, slipped out of the Texas House of Representatives on the evening of May 30, they scuttled chamber quorum and killed Republican legislators’ so-called “election integrity” bill in the waning hours of the 87th Legislature. Democrats quickly settled on a tightly coherent message justifying their action, one dispatched to the Biden White House and Democrats in Washington, D.C.: Pass the For the People Act in the U.S. Senate — even if it means scuttling the Senate’s filibuster rule.
Which proves Democrats can be as delusional as Republicans, at least those Republicans who believe that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from President Trump, that he remains rightful president of the United States and that antifa … er, check that, the Deep State incited the violent Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol to halt congressional certification of Electoral College votes. But as we saw last week, the For the People Act isn’t going anywhere. It’s a wish list of liberal wants in election reform, many admittedly worthy of a proud and healthy democracy.
But a week before the Fourth of July 2021, we’re no longer a proud and healthy democracy.
Democratic control of the House is tenuous, the Senate more so. Vice President Kamala Harris hailed Texas Democrats who staged the walkout as “patriots” but could offer them little more than gratitude and a few moments in the White House limelight when 16 of them visited her. She correctly blamed the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2013 gutting of the Voting Rights Act in Shelby County v. Holder as the “opening of a door to allow states to do what otherwise we have protected against, which is states putting in place laws that are designed — in many cases quite intentionally — to make it difficult for people to vote.”
Any Republican who blames Texas Democrats for abandoning their duties should reflect first on Republicans’ own questionable regard for rules and protocols. When Democrat numbers increased in the Texas Senate sufficiently to allow them say in what legislation went forward, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Senate Republicans changed the rule. And after two very different election bills went to a Texas House-Senate conference committee near the end of the constitutionally time-limited legislative session, Republicans waived a rule allowing lawmakers 24 hours to scrutinize the final revised bill.
As it now stands, the procedural rule that Republicans shelved in their scramble to pass “election integrity” legislation has demonstrated its own merit and integrity: Republicans are now frantically disowning bleeding chunks of their own election bill that, without benefit of House and Senate committee scrutiny and relevant public testimony, were slipped into the final bill behind closed doors. For instance, no conference committee Republicans can say who inserted into the bill a provision that would allow judges to void election results on the flimsiest of evidence.
Overturning elections
As the Houston Chronicle reported, East Texas Republican state Rep. Travis Clardy — one of the conferees on the final bill and one of the few seemingly honest Republicans left in the Texas House — “now denounces the measures related to overturning elections and says Republicans don’t plan to revive them in a future bill. ‘There was zero appetite or intent or willingness to create some low bar where a single judge can overturn the results of an election,’ Clardy said in an interview with Hearst Newspapers. ‘That would be horrendous policy, and it would never be healthy for the democracy.’”
Yet such intrigue warrants further explanation. When House Democrats in the final hours of the session began raising complaints about the mysterious inclusion of this never-discussed provision allowing state judges to toss out election results, why did Rep. Clardy, who sits on the House Elections Committee, or that committee’s chair, attorney Briscoe Cain, both also involved in the conference committee shaping the consensus bill, not recognize the problem and straightaway step forward to correct matters and soothe colleagues’ legitimate concerns?
In short, if the measure was never intended by Republican lawmakers for inclusion, why didn’t they speak up when they became aware of it during debate rather than after Democrats abandoned the hall?
“The conference committee has added a provision regarding overturning an election that is truly undemocratic and offensive to the rule of law,” Democratic state Rep. Julie Johnson of Dallas railed, loud enough for Reps. Cain and Clardy to hear. “It says the court may declare the election void without attempting to determine how individuals actually voted. This provision allows a lawsuit to overturn an election without having to prove that the fraud actually occurred. Just think about that. Your election can be overturned without the other side being required to prove actual voter fraud.”
And surely, even if absorbed with their cellphones (as many legislators were when they should have been listening), Cain, Clardy and House Speaker Dade Phelan (the latter presumably accountable to some degree for corrupted legislation debated under his very nose) could not have missed the urgency in Democratic Rep. Chris Turner’s voice inquiring how this provision ended up in the final bill. “But I know for certain,” Turner said, “it was not in either version of Senate Bill 7 passed by either this House or that Senate earlier this session, and it should absolutely not be on this floor today.”
After dogged investigation, the Houston Chronicle reported that some red-faced Republicans suggest inclusion of this and other unvetted measures were possibly the work of the Texas Legislative Council, a supposedly nonpartisan agency of lawyers and researchers who help in drafting legislation. Factor in a legislative session where time is short and you have the perfect storm for a bill that, after some halfway commendable compromises in the Senate, only partly resembles what leaders apparently intended. And the skullduggery went beyond allowing partisan courts to overturn elections results.
Who’s in charge?
At one point during debate on Memorial Day weekend, Democratic Sen. Judith Zaffirini asked why an amendment added to the election legislation earlier in the session by House members — a provision mirroring a separate Senate bill authored by Zaffirini and co-authored by Republican Sen. Bryan Hughes to allow voters the opportunity to fix certain incongruities between mail ballots and carrier envelopes — was inexplicably stripped from the final version of Senate Bill 7. Hughes said he didn’t know — an astonishing admission, given that he authored Senate Bill 7 and chaired Senate members appointed to the conference committee.
“Senator, I strongly support your Senate Bill 1018 for a mail-ballot cure process,” ever-gracious Hughes assured ever-meticulous Zaffirini. “The hope was that bill was going to make it through the House. I don’t know what happened over there. It was not a controversial bill, it was an important bill, and it should’ve passed. I’m not sure. I believe the House members may have removed that from Senate Bill 7 thinking your [separate] bill was going to pass, but I’m speculating. I don’t know for sure. I am for a mail-ballot cure process and your bill should’ve passed.”
And when Democratic Sen. John Whitmire asked about the motivation behind a last-minute provision to curtail hours for the last Sunday of early voting in a way that would complicate the “souls-to-the-polls” initiative popular among churchgoers in Black communities who after services travel to the polls, Hughes acknowledged he wasn’t sure who inserted the provision but that it had come from the House side “and I wasn’t part of those discussions.” He also offered lame reasons for the provision’s inclusion, including how it would allow churchgoers time to go to lunch between services and voting.
At another point, Hughes suggested it would allow poll workers time to go to church.
Rep. Clardy later explained to the news media that the 1-to-9 p.m. early-voting stipulation imperiling “souls-to-the-polls” was a misprint, that it should have read 11 a.m. Rep. Cain, who chaired the House conferees, has reportedly confirmed this.
If Sen. Hughes is on the level that he didn’t know how or why this anti-souls-to-the-polls provision was inserted into the bill, the East Texas attorney and Baylor Law School graduate should feel pretty stupid defending a racially explosive measure such as this one. You would think he would be outraged. Yet, rather than raising the roof about unelected consultants slipping provisions into the bill that he never approved, he has signaled indifference in getting to the bottom of this underhanded maneuver. And, yes, Hughes also now disowns the provision about courts overturning election returns.
Two good points
It’s all particularly discouraging because Senate Bill 7 — at least the Senate version that passed in that chamber before competing versions of the bill from House and Senate went to conference committee — seemed halfway acceptable if hardly the fruit of a vibrant democracy. At least Texas Republicans hadn’t decreed denying water to voters stuck in long election lines. Yes, voting would become more difficult in a state that has had some of the worst voter turnout nationally most election cycles. (The 2020 turnout in Texas was the highest in 28 years.) Yes, Texas is widely regarded to already have the most restrictive voting laws in America. Yet several victories for voting rights were also notched before everything imploded Memorial Day weekend. I’ll cite two.
One: Sen. Hughes struck from his original bill a measure that would have required a disabled voter seeking to vote by mail to first secure a doctor’s slip verifying that disability — a measure that, given the trouble and expense this would entail compared to others voting by mail, clearly represented a de facto poll tax. Two: Hughes included an amendment outlawing videos shot by partisan poll watchers from being downloaded anywhere but the Texas Secretary of State’s Office — and then only as evidence of an allegation of polling-place illegality or impropriety.
Visions of one’s decrepit Aunt Bertha fumbling about for her voter ID being downloaded to YouTube for eternal public amusement must have given even Republicans pause. (Ironically, the conference committee’s final bill mysteriously removed all allowances for partisan poll watcher videos.)
While Democrats never quite guessed it when they slipped out of the Texas House on Memorial Day weekend, their delaying tactic shed light on poison pills that a Republican lawmaker, legislative aide or consultant likely meant to gain passage on the sly when everyone was too busy to notice — poison pills so abhorrent by light of day as to prompt breathless backpedaling by Texas Republicans. None of this will long delay the inevitable — a voter suppression bill during a summer session that will challenge certain Democratic constituencies to jump through more hoops to vote. Only Democrats’ winning clear majorities the hard way in the House or Senate or both can change the dynamics now underway.
Bill Whitaker retired as Waco Tribune-Herald opinion editor in November 2020 after nearly 45 years as a reporter, editor and columnist in Texas.