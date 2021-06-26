Bill Whitaker: Democrats’ walkout exposed poison pills in GOP election bill

When Democratic lawmakers, one by one, slipped out of the Texas House of Representatives on the evening of May 30, they scuttled chamber quorum and killed Republican legislators’ so-called “election integrity” bill in the waning hours of the 87th Legislature. Democrats quickly settled on a tightly coherent message justifying their action, one dispatched to the Biden White House and Democrats in Washington, D.C.: Pass the For the People Act in the U.S. Senate — even if it means scuttling the Senate’s filibuster rule.

Which proves Democrats can be as delusional as Republicans, at least those Republicans who believe that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from President Trump, that he remains rightful president of the United States and that antifa … er, check that, the Deep State incited the violent Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol to halt congressional certification of Electoral College votes. But as we saw last week, the For the People Act isn’t going anywhere. It’s a wish list of liberal wants in election reform, many admittedly worthy of a proud and healthy democracy.

But a week before the Fourth of July 2021, we’re no longer a proud and healthy democracy.